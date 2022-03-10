The "Switzerland Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Switzerland's Embedded Finance industry is expected to grow by 30.7% on annual basis to reach US$1,197.1 million in 2022.
The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 18.3% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$1,197.1 million in 2022 to reach US$2,976.7 million by 2029.
Switzerland is expected to witness substantial growth in the embedded insurance market in 2022 and beyond. With the growing number of technological advancements, market players are making efforts to introduce products to suit the clients' specific needs.
With the growing demand for embedded insurance across various sectors, insurance providers are partnering with market players from various industries. Through partnership and collaboration strategies, market players are planning to take advantage of the existing client base of the partnered company and increase their distribution channels. The publisher expects the continued growth of embedded insurance through strategic alliances over the next four to eight quarters.
Additionally, growing technological advancements in the automotive and mobility industry are compelling insurers to introduce products that suit clients' specific business models.
- In October 2020, Switzerland-based reinsurer Swiss Re and Germany-based automotive manufacturer Daimler AG entered into a strategic alliance to launch a new company, Moving to innovate automotive and mobility insurance products.
The publisher expects more mergers and acquisitions in the embedded insurance space from the short to medium-term perspective.
The country is expected to witness significant growth in the embedded lending market in the next four to eight quarters. With the growing number of technological advancements in the country, market players are making efforts to introduce products to suit the clients' specific needs.
With the growing demand for embedded lending across various sectors, BNPL providers are partnering with e-commerce platforms. Moreover, through partnership and collaboration strategies, market players are planning to take advantage of the existing client base of the partnered company and increase their distribution channels.
- In December 2020 Iraq based financial services provider Switch entered into a partnership with Switzerland-based e-commerce platform ZoodMall to offer BNPL services on Zoodmall's platform.
The embedded payments market also recorded strong growth in 2021. With technological advancements in the payment system, fintech companies are trying to introduce innovative products to capture market share. The publisher expects product innovation and growing investment in the embedded payment industry to drive market growth over the next 24 months.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, and wealth sectors.
Scope
Switzerland Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast
Switzerland Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 2029
- Business Lending
- Retail Lending
Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 2029
- Embedded Lending in Retail Consumer Goods
- Embedded Lending in IT Software Services
- Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment Leisure
- Embedded Lending in Manufacturing Distribution
- Embedded Lending in Real Estate
- Embedded Lending in Other
Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 2029
- Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping
- Embedded Lending in Home Improvement
- Embedded Lending in Leisure Entertainment
- Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness
- Embedded Lending in Other
Switzerland Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Insurance by Industry, 2020 2029
- Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products
- Embedded Insurance in Travel Hospitality
- Embedded Insurance in Automotive
- Embedded Insurance in Healthcare
- Embedded Insurance in Real Estate
- Embedded Insurance in Transport Logistics
- Embedded Insurance in Others
Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type, 2020 2029
- Embedded Insurance in Life Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering, 2020 2029
- Embedded Insurance in Product Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Service Segment
Switzerland Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments, 2020 2029
- B2B
- B2C
Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector, 2020 2029
- Embedded Payment in Retail Consumer Goods
- Embedded Payment in Digital Products Services
- Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment
- Embedded Payment in Travel Hospitality
- Embedded Payment in Leisure Entertainment
- Embedded Payment in Health Wellness
- Embedded Payment in Office Supplies Equipment
- Embedded Payment in Other
Switzerland Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/212n8i
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005525/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900