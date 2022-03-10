The Agua+S project under development in the Spanish region of Andalucia is aimed at combining a desalination plant, a pumping station network, and an onshore, floating photovoltaic plant in a single project design. According to its developers this is the first time that these three facilities have been combined together in a fully reproducible design that could be replicated in any river basin that has a reservoir and is close to the coast, to produce fresh water for both irrigation and human consumption.From pv magazine Spain The Institute of Home Automation and Energy Efficiency and the University ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...