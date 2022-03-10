DJ SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

SThree plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them

SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that on 9 March 2022 an option was granted to Andrew Beach, a Director and CFO, under the Company's Savings Related Share Option (SAYE) Scheme.

The option was granted on the same terms offered to all UK based employees of SThree plc and in accordance with the directors' remuneration policy.

The relevant notification is set out below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andrew Beach 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director and Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 1p instrument GB00B0KM9T71 Identification code Grant of an option under the SThree plc Savings Related b) Nature of the transaction Share Options (SAYE) Scheme. On exercise the option price of 379.72p per share is payable. Price Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 4,740 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 4,740 - Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 09/03/2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

