Dow Jones News
10.03.2022 | 13:52
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

SThree (STEM) SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 10-March-2022 / 12:21 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SThree plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them

SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that on 9 March 2022 an option was granted to Andrew Beach, a Director and CFO, under the Company's Savings Related Share Option (SAYE) Scheme.

The option was granted on the same terms offered to all UK based employees of SThree plc and in accordance with the directors' remuneration policy.

The relevant notification is set out below. 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name                           Andrew Beach 
2. Reason for the notification 
a) Position/status                      Director and Chief Financial Officer 
b) Initial notification /Amendment              Initial notification 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a) Name                           SThree plc 
b) LEI                            2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of     Ordinary shares of 1p 
instrument 
                               GB00B0KM9T71 
Identification code 
                               Grant of an option under the SThree plc Savings Related 
b) Nature of the transaction                 Share Options (SAYE) Scheme. On exercise the option price 
                               of 379.72p per share is payable. 
                               Price         Volume(s) 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
                               Nil          4,740 
d) Aggregated information 
- Aggregated volume                     4,740 
- Price                           Nil 
e) Date of the transaction                  09/03/2022 
f) Place of the transaction                 Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      STEM 
LEI Code:    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  148298 
EQS News ID:  1299665 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1299665&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2022 07:21 ET (12:21 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
