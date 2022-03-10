ENGlobal: ENG Announces 2021 Year-End Results

Management To Host Conference Call Today at 9:00am Est To Discuss Financial Results and Outlook for 2022

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / ENG (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of innovative, complete project delivery solutions for the energy industry, today announced that, for the year ended December 25, 2021, the company had a net loss of $5,685,000, or $(.18) per share, on revenue of $36,410,000, compared with a net loss of $625,000, or $(.02) per share, on revenue of $64,449,000 for the year ended December 26, 2020.

The company's year-over-year decrease in revenue was primarily the result of the non-renewal of several large commercial segment projects due to the effects of COVID-19 in the energy industry. ENG's 2021 $5.1 million increase in net loss compared to 2020 was primarily the result of the decrease in annual revenue due to COVID-19, a 15 percent reduction in gross margin, and a $4.0 million increase in SG&A expenses, which includes $1.9 million in increased business development costs and a bad debt reserve of $1.4 million. These negative impacts were partially offset by employee retention credits in the first and third quarters of 2021 totaling $3.1 million as well as a $5.0 million forgiveness of the company's April 2020 PPP loan credited in the third quarter of 2021.

At December 25, 2021, ENG had cash on hand of $19.2 million compared to $13.7 million at December 26, 2020, and long-term debt of about $1.0 million.

"Although it's clear that our 2021 financial performance was adversely affected by disruptions to our business caused by COVID-19," said chief executive Mark Hess, "we believe we are strongly positioned to make a turnaround in 2022, as our backlog in last year's Q4 increased.

"Additionally, unlike most of last year, customers are back in the office, we are engaging them more easily, and more projects are being planned and funded. We have also added on-site construction to our suite of client services, a move that's already attracted additional business and which is expected to boost our revenue and earnings starting next quarter."

"Thus far in the first quarter of 2022, he continued, ENG has been awarded a $4.4 million contract extension by the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency, $2.2 million in orders to build parking lot security trailers, and has been selected by a confidential client to design, engineer and fabricate a major renewable fuels plant intended to produce 100 million gallons per year of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel.

"Given the continued internal personnel and proposal progress, the recent awards across several of the business lines, and the improving energy backdrop in both carbon-based and renewable markets, ENG believes it is well positioned to capitalize and to meaningfully increase backlog as the rest of this year and the subsequent years unfold."

The following table illustrates the composition of the Company's revenue and profitability for its operations for the fiscal years ended December 25, 2021 and December 26, 2020:



Year Ended Year Ended (amounts in thousands) December 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 Segment Total Revenue % of Total Revenue Gross Profit (Loss) Margin Operating Profit (Loss) Margin Total Revenue % of Total Revenue Gross Profit Margin Operating Profit (Loss) Margin

















Commercial $ 27,986 76.9% (5.6 )% (30.7)% $ 54,368 84.4 % 12.7 % 6.6% Government Services 8,424 23.1% 11.0 % 0.4% 10,081 15.6 % 15.4 % 8.8% Consolidated $ 36,410 100.0% (1.8 )% (37.0)% $ 64,449 100.0 % 13.1 % (0.6)%

The following table illustrates the composition of the Company's revenue and profitability for its operations for the three months ended December 25, 2021 and December 26, 2020:



Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (amounts in thousands) December 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 Segment Total Revenue % of Total Revenue Gross Profit (Loss) Margin Operating Profit (Loss) Margin Total Revenue % of Total Revenue Gross Profit Margin Operating Profit (Loss) Margin

















Commercial $ 4,845 69.6% (24.6)% (53.3)% $9,188 79.4 % 12.6 % 3.5 % Government Services 2,116 30.4% 13.1% 2.9% 2,390 20.6 % 18.2 % 10.6 % Consolidated 6,691 100.0% (13.1)% (55.1)% 11,578 100.0 % 13.8 % (5.3 )%

The following is a summary of the Company's statement of operations for the last four quarters which may be helpful in analyzing our ongoing business:

(amounts in thousands) 2021 Fiscal Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2021 Revenue $ 12,449 $ 11,079 $ 5,921 $ 6,961 $ 36,410 Gross Profit (Loss) 1,004 82 (814) (915) (643) Gross Profit (Loss) Margin 8.1% 0.7% (13.7)% (13.1)% (1.8)% General & Administrative Expenses 2,561 4,264 3,089 2,919 12,833 Operating Loss (1,557) (4,182) (3,903) (3,834) (13,476) Net Income (Loss) 46 (4,256) 2,401 (3,876) (5,685)

The following table presents certain balance sheet items as of December 25, 2021 and December 26, 2020:

(amounts in thousands) As of

December 25, 2021 As of

December 26, 2020 Cash $ 19,202

$ 13,706

Working capital 26,263 14,039

ENGLOBAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Year Ended

December 25, Year Ended

December 26,

2021 2020





Operating revenues $ 36,410 $ 64,449 Operating costs 37,053 55,998 Gross profit (643 ) 8,451 Operating costs and expenses: Selling, general, and administrative expenses 12,833 8,834 Operating loss (13,476 ) (383 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense, net (212 ) (153 ) Other income, net 8,063 14 Loss before income taxes (5,625 ) (522 )

Provision for federal and state income taxes (60 ) (103 )

Net loss $ (5,685 ) $ (625 )

Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (0.18 ) $ (0.02 )

Basic and diluted weighted average shares used in computing loss per share: 31,888 27,474

ENGLOBAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except share amounts)



December 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 19,202 $ 13,706 Trade receivables, net of allowances of $1,673 and $386 7,692 7,789 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 958 891 Payroll tax receivable 3,065 - Contract assets 4,177 4,090 Total Current Assets 35,094 26,476 Property and equipment, net 1,698 1,263 Goodwill 720 720 Other assets Right of use asset 4,251 1,628 Deposits and other assets 306 351 Total Other Assets 4,557 1,979 Total Assets $ 42,069 $ 30,438

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,001 $ 2,138 Accrued compensation and benefits 2,183 3,048 Current portion of leases 1,389 1,541 Contract liabilities 2,054 1,258 Current portion of note - 3,707 Current portion of deferred payroll tax 537 - Other current liabilities 667 745 Total Current Liabilities 8,831 12,437 Deferred payroll tax - 1,037 Long-term debt 1,035 2,733 Long-term leases 4,012 608 Total Liabilities 13,878 16,815 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 16) Stockholders' Equity: Common stock - $0.001 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 35,230,675 and 27,560,686 shares issued and outstanding at December 25, 2021 and December 26, 2020, respectively 35 28 Additional paid-in capital 57,403 37,157 Accumulated deficit (29,247 ) (23,562 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 28,191 13,623 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 42,069 $ 30,438

ENGLOBAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands)



Year Ended

December 25, 2021 Year Ended

December 26, 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:



Net loss $ (5,685 ) $ (625 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 561 449 Share-based compensation expense 270 223 Forgiveness of PPP Loan (4,949 ) - Changes in current assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 97 3,646 Contract assets (87 ) (228 ) Other current assets (3,087 ) (46 ) Accounts payable (137 ) (1,123 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (1,365 ) 1,301 Contract liabilities 796 (4,180 ) Income taxes payable (38 ) (57 ) Other current liabilities, net (40 ) 121 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (13,664 ) $ (519 )

Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Proceeds from notes receivable - - Property and equipment acquired (240 ) (428 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (240 ) $ (428 )

Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Issuance of common stock, net 19,984 - Payments on finance leases (129 ) (93 ) Proceeds from PPP loan - 4,949 Proceeds (payments) from revolving credit facility (455 ) 1,490 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 19,400 $ 6,346 Net change in cash 5,496 5,399 Cash at beginning of year 13,706 8,307 Cash at end of year $ 19,202 $ 13,706

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 212 $ 153 Right of use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liability $ 4,014 $ 963 Leased assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities $ 665 $ 219 Cash paid during the period for income taxes (net of refunds) $ 151 $ 86 Non-cash transaction: PPP loan forgiveness $ 4,974 $ -

Management will host a conference call today at 9:00am EST to further discuss the company's 2021 financial results and outlook for 2022. To participate in the conference call, please dial in five to ten minutes before the call: (Toll Free) 877-545-0523 domestically, or 973-528-0016 internationally. Entry code: 624599.

The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2272/44765

The teleconference replay will be available shortly after the completion of the live event through 9:00 am Eastern time on March 17, 2022. You may access the replay by dialing (Toll Free) 877-481-4010domestically, or 919-882-2331 internationally, and referencing conference ID 44765.

You may also access the replay by visiting the company's web site:

https://www.englobal.com/about-eng/events-and-presentations/

For further information on ENG's 2021 financial results, please refer to its Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC and included on the company's website at www.englobal.com , or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

About ENG

ENG (NASDAQ:ENG) is a leading provider of complete project solutions for renewable and traditional energy throughout the United States and internationally. ENG operates through two business segments: Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides engineering, design, fabrication, construction and integration of automated control systems as a complete packaged solution for its clients. The Government Services segment provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.englobal.com .

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The statements above regarding the Company's expectations, including those relating to its future results, its operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ENG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

Click here to join our email list: https://www.englobal.com/investors/

CONTACT:

Market Makers - Investor Relations

Jimmy Caplan

512-329-9505

Email: jimmycaplan@me.com

Market Makers - Media Relations

Rick Eisenberg

212-496-6828

Email: eiscom@msn.com

SOURCE: ENGlobal

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/692452/ENG-Announces-2021-Year-End-Results