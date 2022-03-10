Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of preference shares in Fastpartner AB from Nasdaq Stockholm (19/22)

Fastpartner AB has applied for its preference shares to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Fastpartner AB. Short name: FPAR PREF ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011309236 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 94771 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be March 23, 2022. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB