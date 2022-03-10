Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Partners with Mavenir to Allow Both Companies to Expand Their Business Communications Offerings

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Crexendo solutions currently support over two million end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

Crexendo announced today a strategic partnership with Mavenir that provides both companies with an expanded portfolio of business services and advanced capabilities and enables each to address Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and business messaging market growth. The parties have agreed that Mavenir will integrate Crexendo's Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) with the Mavenir Connect brand and Crexendo will integrate Mavenir's Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and omni-channel customer engagement, chatbots and automations.

Mavenir Connect will leverage Crexendo's technology to deliver a proven UCaaS solution for customers who are looking for industry leading, mobile-friendly, cloud-based unified communications capabilities that are cost effective, easy to deploy and consume, improve employee productivity and increase customer engagement. Crexendo, with Mavenir's CCaaS offerings, will expand its contact center portfolio with omni-channel capabilities including text, chat and e-mail that are in high demand in the mid-size and enterprise level markets.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer commented, "This is a major milestone for us. We merged with NetSapiens being convinced that we could monetize their award-winning solutions in an effective manner that would provide substantial shareholder value. That Mavenir shares our view in the benefits of our solutions and will now be offering them to their customers is confirmation of our belief. Mavenir is the ideal partner to help meet Crexendo's objectives and long-term growth initiatives as a leading choice for channel partners and service providers, increasing the number of opportunities to profit from the UCaaS, CCaaS and business messaging market expansion."

Jorgen Nilsson, President, Enterprise Connect Business, Mavenir stated "The collaboration with Crexendo accelerates Mavenir's growth in the UCaaS space. By allowing both companies to focus their efforts and investments on what each company does best, business customers benefit from a full portfolio of communications solutions with faster innovation, omnichannel customer engagement, extensive API-based programmability, commercial flexibility and a large number of out-of-the-box integrations."

Bryan Dancer, CEO of Allegiant Technology, a Crexendo and Mavenir Partner, said, "We chose the combined Mavenir-Crexendo solution because it has enabled us to deliver the value, flexibility and support our clients expect that is largely unavailable from the larger players in the market. This new collaboration will provide service provider organizations like us with an even more seamless, disruptive, and integrated offer."

About Mavenir

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers and Enterprises in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world's subscribers.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Our solutions currently support over 2 Million end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

