SQID TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED: The Chiefs and Bond University Agree to Extend Partnership

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / SQID Technologies Limited (CSE:SQID). is pleased to announce that The Chiefs Esports Pty Ltd ("The Chiefs') have extended their partnership with Bond University.

The Chiefs, the leading Australia & New Zealand esports organisation and Bond University - Australia's largest private, not-for-profit university, have renewed their partnership for an additional 24 months. As such, Bond University will continue as the 'Official Education Partner' of The Chiefs for 2022-2023.

Bond University has been a strong supporter of the esports industry and created a purpose built Esports Hub on campus with the inception of their Esports Club to allow members a place to meet, socialise and form friendships with like-minded students. The partnership was first established in 2020 and has seen The Chiefs engage internships with Bond students that are aspiring esports managers, work with Bond research studies into esports and traditional sports as well as working with Bond Sports and key faculties to improve the health and wellbeing of The Chiefs players.

Through this partnership extension, both parties will continue to build a meaningful pathway for career opportunities in the esports industry. The Chiefs will host and operate various esports tournaments from the Bond Esports Hub including external recruitment tournaments with local high schools and will collaborate on the development of an esports tailored curriculum to prepare the next generation for the evolving skills required to lead the esports industry.

Athan Lekkas, Chairman and CEO of Sqid Technologies said: "Bond University has been an amazing partner to work with and we're thrilled to continue the relationship in the coming years. Whether it is guiding our players through world class elite sport seminars with a focus on health, nutrition and wellbeing or completing training camps on-campus the partnership will enhance the organisation's access gaming and esports fans with whom we engage regularly. We're very excited to build on this further and unveil some of the projects we're working with Bond on soon."

Bond University's Executive Director of Sport, Garry Nucifora, explained that "Bond University has a progressive and energetic approach to the implementation of its sport strategy. Every Tier One sport at Bond has a performance and partnership component underpinning its purpose, and The Chiefs' empathy for Bond's edu-sport philosophy makes for the perfect partnership The Chiefs are a respected, international brand exhibiting a future-focus in everything they do. It is because of that approach, a Bond University esport partnership with The Chiefs makes absolute sense!'

On behalf of the SQID Technologies Limited board of directors.

Contact details: Athan Lekkas Anoosh Manzoori CEO SQID Advisor SQID Technologies Limited Shape Capital Pty Ltd athan@sqidpayments.com.au anoosh@shape.capital + 61 3 8620 6400 + 61 3 8620 6400

About SQID Technologies

SQID Technologies Limited [CSE: SQID] is an Australian based Company engaged in payment processing and investing and growing esports gaming. It provides merchant services and transaction processing to business merchants and ecommerce customers across both Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumer (B2C) segments through its leading partner platform (Merchant Warrior). The Company also wholly owns the ICON Esports (ICON) a leading Australia & New Zealand esports and gaming organisation, focussed on the commercial landscape of the Oceanic market through brand driven marketing campaigns and partnerships, nutrition supplements and merchandise to their esports and gaming audience.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS:

The Chiefs Esports Pty Ltd ("The Chiefs") forms part of SQID Technologies wholly owned ICON Esports Group.

The Chiefs are one of the premier esports and gaming entertainment clubs in the ANZ region, featuring top teams in various competitive video games. Founded in 2014, The Chiefs have a consistent record of being highly successful within ANZ Esports competitions and are committed to the growth of the industry both on a domestic and international level.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Any forward-looking statements in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, its directors and management.

SOURCE: SQID TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/692486/The-Chiefs-and-Bond-University-Agree-to-Extend-Partnership