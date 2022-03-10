Exciting New Initiatives Announced for The Process Heating & Cooling Show Including Two New Education Opportunities

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / Process Heating and Process Cooling, the world's most read online industrial heating and cooling engineering resource is accepting industry nominations on innovations that help increase efficiency and improve upon the industrial processes of heating & cooling to be considered for the first annual Innovation Award. The Innovation Award will be presented at the 2022 Process Heating and Cooling Show taking place June 15-16, 2022, in Rosemont, IL. The deadline for nominations is Friday, April 15, click here for the application.

"We believe in supporting our industrial ecosystem and recognizing innovation and invite industry professionals to nominate themselves or someone they work with for our inaugural Process Heating & Process Cooling Innovation Award which will recognize the innovation application of technical expertise or experience with industrial process heating and cooling equipment, projects or efforts to reduce costs, improve thermal processing efficiency and increase safety," said Erik Klingerman, Senior Group Publisher, BNP Media, publishers of Process Heating and Process Cooling. "We look forward to reviewing the nominees and presenting the award winner - an individual or company - with recognition in both of our magazines, websites, and enewletters, as well as a plaque, and a one-time $1,000 scholarship donation in their name to the engineering school of their choice."

Prior to the Process Heating & Cooling Show, BNP Media will offer a new pre-event webinar on Wednesday, April 27 at 1:00 pm CT. John Puskar, Prescient Technical Services LLC will present Heat Processing Equipment Risk Assessments: What Are They, and What Is a PHA? In this one-hour session, John will explain process hazard analyses (PHA) and risk assessment resources and take attendees through an actual risk assessment for a simple fired-equipment project. Click here for more information.

In addition, the Refrigerating Engineers & Technicians Association (RETA) will present a three-day Train the Trainer course designed for workplaces that need trainers that will hit the ground running with a high level of adult learning tools. This course is for people that need the skills to train in today's professional workplaces. The Train the Trainer Program is designed to benefit employees that are being asked to design and/or deliver training in the workplace. Participants identify the learning needs of adults, how to plan, develop, and implement different types of training, and how to deliver and assess the success of the training. The course will be held Monday, June 13, Tuesday, June 14 and concludes Wednesday, June 15 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Lunch on 6/13 and 6/14 along with coffee breaks are included in the course fee. To register for the course, click here.

The inaugural Process Heating & Cooling Show to be held June 15-16, 2022, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, IL, will bring together executives who are responsible for heating and cooling processes from a cross-sector of industries including oil & gas, electronics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, packaging and plastics, and many more. The event will offer a vibrant exhibit hall, exceptional education, and dynamic networking functions. For more information, visit www.heatingcoolingshow.com

The trade show will feature Silver Sponsor Omega; Bronze Sponsors ASTEC and Thermalogic; Association Partners: Industrial Heating Equipment Association, IIAR, Refrigerating Engineers & Technicians Association (RETA); Education Sponsors Drager and Frascold; and Technology Sponsor Hurst Boiler in addition to dozens of other companies. To learn more about exhibiting and sponsorships, contact Susan Heinauer at heinauers@bnpmedia.com or Frank Prokos at prokosf@bnpmedia.com or visit www.heatingcoolingshow.com. For free registration, click here before April 15, 2022.

About PROCESS HEATING and PROCESS COOLING

Written for engineers, Process Heating publishes technical, how-to info about industrial heating equipment used during manufacturing processes. Process Heating is the only brand that focuses exclusively on applying, transferring, controlling and removing heat up to 1,000°F (538°C) in nine industrial markets, providing relevant content related to one of the most energy-intensive and process-critical steps in the manufacture of goods. www.process-heating.comProcess Cooling is the only media brand in the world to focus exclusively on industrial process cooling. Process Cooling targets engineering professionals who buy and specify process equipment to cool, chill or freeze product, measure, monitor or control temperature down through cryogenic levels. www.process-cooling.com

The Process Heating & Cooling Show and the magazines are owned by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 50-plus industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, websites, conferences, events, and market research. Visit BNP Media at www.bnpmedia.com.

