Stavvy Wins Forbes 'America's Best Startup Employers' and HousingWire 'Tech100 Mortgage' Awards

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / Stavvy, the fintech company building the future of digital and remote collaboration for lending and other financial services, announced today it is the proud recipient of two prestigious awards: Forbes America's Best Startup Employers and HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage . These accolades are the latest to recognize Stavvy's commitment to building both a robust product and a strong culture, positioning the company to meet the growing demand for digital solutions in financial services.

"At Stavvy, nothing will ever be more important than people. Our values will never decay to just words on a wall, they will always be alive in our interactions with each other, our customers and our communities. People will come for the challenge but they will stay for the culture," said Kosta Ligris, CEO & Cofounder, Stavvy. "At a time when mortgage and lending processes are constantly in flux, and in a world consumed with the wrong metrics and ideals, we will continue to nurture culture, belonging, and compassion building the best technology responsibly and always understanding the impact it has on the industries we serve and society."

For its America's Best Startup Employers list, Forbes evaluates 2,500 U.S. businesses with at least 50 employees on three criteria: employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth. Stavvy was honored as number eight in the list of 500 companies who received the recognition. Forbes analyzed more than 8 million data points across 10,000 companies to identify the top startup employers. The recognition reflects Stavvy's continued commitment to attracting, retaining, and supporting top talent.

HousingWire's Tech100 Mortgage list spotlights innovators that are making the housing sector better and more sustainable by increasing efficiency, improving borrower experience and bringing elasticity to mortgage origination and servicing processes. Measured based on a company's key technology, quantifiable metrics and client impact, winning solutions must demonstrate a new era of innovators that understand the dynamics of the housing industry. As a pioneer in transforming the way complex legal and financial transactions are conducted, Stavvy's digital closing and servicing platform simplifies the real estate and mortgage transactions from start to finish.

The two award wins follow Stavvy's recent announcement that it surpassed 100 employees and the grand opening of its Boston offices. In just the past few months, Stavvy has launched new tools like Eligibility Engine , announced integrations with Covius and Flagstar Bank , partnered with CATIC to power its new eRemit digital features in PrepExpress, and earned a number of awards, including Boston's Best Tech Startup . In May 2021, Stavvy raised $40 million in its Series A fundraising round.

