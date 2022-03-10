Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2022) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report on high-grade gold-copper-silver assay results from chip and grab samples collected in the fall of 2021 at the numerous historic gold-silver-copper prospects on the Company's Kinkaid project in Nevada. The Kinkaid claims cover 911.2 Hectares (2,252 acres) in Mineral County, 18 km east of the town of Hawthorne, and are largely accessible by road.

Highlights:

An unusual copper-barite vein from a small-scale historic mining operation on the southern claims assayed 212 g/t Silver (6.8 oz/t Ag), 2.3% Copper and 1 g/t Gold with elevated bismuth, antimony and mercury values. This poorly documented prospect vein is within a 300 m long discoloured area on satellite imagery and is now thought to be part of an epithermal vein system.

Chip and grab samples from two old trenches <1 km from the aforementioned copper-barite vein returned assays of 13.5 g/t Gold and 4.34% Copper from one trench and 5.8 to 36.3 g/t Gold and 1.55% to 4.8% Copper from another.

Mineralized veins adjacent to garnet skarn workings ("P.M. Prospect") on the northern claims also returned excellent results: 1,725 g/t Silver (55 oz/t Ag), 6.9% Zinc, 0.4% Copper, 1% Lead , plus high antimony, arsenic and mercury.

Results from a range of vein material types taken from old mine dumps scattered along a ~300 m length of the historic Montreal Gold-Silver Mine workings indicate that significant gold values are most closely associated with copper mineralization in this vein system. Assays up to 24 g/t Gold, 3.1% Copper and 8 g/t Silver were returned from this site.

Romios plans to undertake a program of detailed geological mapping and sampling across the Kinkaid property in 2022 with emphasis on the numerous mineralized showings. Ground magnetic surveys are expected to be particularly useful in tracing the skarn horizon targets under cover. Diamond drilling of several showings is anticipated.

"Romios' first-pass sampling program at Kinkaid has returned some very high-grade gold, silver and copper results and we are excited and encouraged to see what we will find there next," commented John Biczok, Romios' VP of Exploration. He continued, "most of the past work on this property was done pre-World War II and much of it was literally scratching the surface where mineralization was exposed in outcrop. There is little evidence of any systematic exploration work like geophysics and drilling to define the extent of these zones at depth or along strike under cover. We fully expect that with some basic detailed geological mapping, thorough sampling, and low-cost geophysical surveys, we will be able to develop some of these high-grade showings into highly prospective drill targets."

Background on Kinkaid Claims

Descriptions of the major prospects below are taken from the USGS database supplemented with information from Romios' field examination. See Romios' press release dated January 12th, 2022 for further details. (Click here).

Major Prospects on the Kinkaid Claims:

NW Montreal Gold-Silver Mine workings:

Numerous underground workings, mine dumps and pits occur here along a series of veins over a 500 m strike length, apparently not worked since the 1940's. These veins occur along the contacts of felsic dykes with the local sediments in strong alteration/fault zones up to 7 m wide in outcrop. Romios sampled a wide variety of vein material types from these workings and the results suggest that gold is most closely associated with copper sulphide mineralization, providing guidance for further sampling efforts as well as a potential targeting mechanism for future geophysical surveys to vector towards the most gold-rich parts of the veins. A mine-dump sample of an oxidised chalcopyrite - quartz vein assayed 24.4 g/t Au and 3.12% Cu.

The PM Gold Skarn Prospect:

Located in the northernmost claims, this is a coarse-grained garnetiferous skarn horizon mined from several adits and shafts, likely pre-WWII. Exposures of the skarn >4 m wide were observed over a length of at least 50 m and are believed to continue for >200 m. Limestone exposures are very extensive in this area and appear to be cut by granitic intrusions nearby under thin cover, providing additional large untested targets. Several nearby adits and pits developed on quartz veins were reportedly mined for gold. Romios' sample of one nondescript piece of quartz-iron carbonate vein material from one of these dumps returned 1,725 g/t Ag, 0.13 g/t Au, 0.4% Cu, 1% Pb, 6.87% Zn and 0.246% Sb (antimony).

Copper-Barite Zone:

An intriguing prospect on the southern claims that was apparently mined for barite in the past with workings and restored dumps stretching over a length of about 150 m within a discoloured area visible on satellite imagery for a strike length of about 300 m. A ~30 cm wide vein of massive barite riddled with secondary copper minerals and minor sulphides is exposed in one of the trenches and the same material is found in a small historic stockpile nearby. A representative sample of this 30 cm vein assayed 212 g/t Ag, 0.95 g/t Au and 2.30% Cu with elevated bismuth, mercury and antimony.

The nearest outcrops appear to be felsic volcanics and the suite of elements enriched in this zone now suggests that this is an epithermal vein system, potentially related to a nearby felsic volcanic centre like so many epithermal deposits (e.g. Creede and Comstock, Colorado; Zacatecas, Mexico).

Bismark Mine Area:

Two unnamed and undocumented high-grade copper prospects were found near the old Bismark aluminosilicate workings. Both prospects consist of high-grade chrysocolla, one in a series of trenches exposing numerous quartz-barite-copper veins in felsic volcanics, and another large trench 120 m away, comprised of chrysocolla-stained mineralized boulders in gravel beds. Both areas returned impressive assays. Two chip samples across the individual veins up to 20 cm wide at the first site assayed 36.3 g/t Au and 4.8% Cu, and 5.8 g/t Au and 1.55% Cu . More detailed sampling and mapping across the full width of this occurrence is now planned. The second area, a 50 m long bulldozer trench through gravels on a hillside, returned an assay of 13.5 g/t Au and 4.34% Cu from the largest chrysocolla stained boulder. The source of the mineralized cobbles and boulders in this gravel layer is unknown but they are presumably derived from the nearby hillside. The impressive gold and silver levels in this material warrant further sampling, mapping and potential trenching up the hillside to expose the source vein.

Numerous other old mine workings and prospects occur on the property and have not been examined by Romios personnel as yet, including the Silver King Mine , a small underground mine 1.1 km SE of the Montreal Mines with similar geology that was worked in the 1920s; its size potential is unknown at this point.

2022 Exploration Plans

Romios plans to undertake a program of detailed geological mapping and sampling across the Kinkaid property in 2022 with emphasis on the numerous mineralized showings. Ground magnetic surveys are expected to be particularly useful in tracing the skarn horizon targets under cover. Diamond drilling of several showings is anticipated.

QA/QC

All samples were submitted to the ISO/IEC 17025 accredited ALS laboratory in Reno, Nevada for assay. As a matter of procedure, a rigorous quality assurance and quality control program was implemented in the form of blanks and Certified Reference Material standards at every 10th position in the sample series. The assay results of these standards and blanks were well within the acceptable ranges.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P. Geo., VP-Exploration for Romios Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. In addition to his extensive experience with several major mining companies exploring for a wide variety of ore deposit types across Canada and India, Mr. Biczok spent 12 years conducting exploration and research at the Musselwhite gold mine in NW Ontario.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious- and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property and 4 additional claim blocks in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include the Kinkaid Nevada claims covering numerous Au-Ag-Cu workings and two former producers: the La Corne molybdenum mine property (Quebec) and a former high-grade gold producer - the Scossa mine property in Nevada. The Company also retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 20% carried interest in five of Honey Badger Mining's claim blocks in the Thunder Bay silver district of northwestern Ontario; a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario; and a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals Corp.' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC.

