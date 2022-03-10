NYSE Listed Key Account Incremental Returns to Hashoff with New Six Figure Multiband Social Content Campaign Running Across the Southeastern USA in 2022

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2022) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (WKN: A2QB0L) ("DGTL Holdings") reports that their wholly owned subsidiary Hashoff LLC has signed a new social content marketing campaign contract with a key client account. This key account is the largest producer and distributor of alcoholic beer and soft drinks in the world and is a NYSE listed company with a current market capital in-excess of $100 billion. This new six-figure social content campaign is scheduled to run across the southeastern USA.

Prior to being acquired by DGTL in Q3 2020, this key account represented nearly 35% of the total annual sales revenues for Hashoff LLC. As COVID-19 related retail lockdowns began to ease in 2H of 2021 this key account streamed marketing budgets towards "the great reopening". This meant digital media budgets were reallocated towards supporting international retail and distribution partners as well as on premise marketing spending for sports and entertainment event venues. This client is the official sponsor for the National Football League, Major League Baseball, the National Basketball League, etc. This new contract is a positive indication that incremental revenues from this legacy key account are expected to recover to post 2021 levels.

This six-figure campaign has launched and will run across southeastern USA markets (i.e. (Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee) in Q1 of 2022. This NYSE listed account has selected two household name beer and seltzer brands as well as two innovation brands as the focus. Campaign objectives include rebuilding general brand awareness and driving trial and loyalty purchases while supporting new brand innovation launches within these states. Content will include a mix of digital image and video-based content aimed at driving conversion to rebuild sales revenues from digital media spend.

Data from UTM codes (Urchin Tracking Module - attached to the end of a URL) will be used to track and report on the campaign. This data will trace back to Drizly (an online ordering and delivery platform that facilitates the delivery of alcohol from local retailers via its mobile app or website). Brand management teams will track the related sales based on when content goes live in each region. Hashoff is also pushing for this original branded content to be repurposed in paid capacities outside of social media (i.e. using the creator assets for use in OTT and display ads) via content distribution and revenue sharing agreements with strategic partner Shuttlerock.

CEO Mike Racic reports "we are pleased to see this legacy account return to the Hashoff platform now that post-lockdown operations have begun to normalize across the USA. Hashoff has successfully diversified its customer base in the past 18 months and plans to grow revenues through account penetration as well as cross selling to Engagement Labs key client accounts. DGTL plans to use TotalSocial® social media analytics software to validate Hashoff's key account campaigns providing the potential for a significant impact to combined revenues."

DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software technologies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a service) companies in the sectors of content, analytics and distribution, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL", the OTCQB exchange as "DGTHF", and the FSE as "A2QB0L".

For more information, visit: www.dgtlinc.com

Hashoff LLC

As a first wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Hashoff is an enterprise level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff's AI-ML platform functions as a full-service content management system, designed to empower global brands by identifying, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking top-ranked digital content publishers for localized brand marketing campaigns. Hashoff is fully commercialized and currently serves numerous global brands by providing direct access to the global gig-economy of over 150 million freelance content creators.

Hashoff's customer portfolio includes global brands in a range of key growth categories, including Draft Kings, Anheuser Busch-InBev, Nestle, Post Holdings, PepsiCo, Currency.com Danone and Keurig-Dr. Pepper, Ulta Beauty and Pizza Hut Live Nation, The CW, Scribd, Syneos Health and Novartis, etc. Learn more by visiting: https://dgtlinc.com/technology

Engagement Labs

As the second wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. The Company's TotalSocial® platform focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for its diverse group of clients. Engagement Labs customer portfolio includes global brands in a range of key growth categories, including Netflix, the National Football League, MetLife Insurance, Progressive Insurance, Hulu, Audible (an Amazon Company), etc. Learn more by visiting: https://dgtlinc.com/technology

