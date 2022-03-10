Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (DVLP) Launches Renown RX Telemedicine Subsidiary

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / Golden Developing Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:DVLP), an emerging company in the Health and Wellness marketplace, today announced the launch of its new subsidiary Renown RX, a telehealth company. The venture will markedly improve access to doctors for prescription drugs and help patients manage costs.

"We are extremely excited about starting this service. After months of planning and working with a network of licensed physicians, pharmacists, and significant tech development, RenownRX.com will be open for business in the next few weeks," said CEO Stavros Triant. "And from now on, we'll be available 24/7 to help our customers."

The fast-growing telehealth and telemedicine industry is expected to expand by 3.5 times to an estimated $63 billion industry by 2027. Renown Rx expects to be a leader in making highly desirable branded and generic prescription drugs for men's and women's healthcare easier for people to access on their own schedule with the guidance of a qualified physician. The company will also provide advanced skincare products.

"Getting a doctor's appointment has become a nightmare in many communities" says Triant. "Problems that fall below the emergency level get an especially rough treatment. In cities like Boston, MA, or Raleigh, NC, new patients routinely wait three to four months for an initial appointment. The average delay across the country is now almost three weeks. We saw a need to do something about that-something that would help people feel they are in charge of their experience.

"With Renown Rx we make it possible for anyone-whether they have health insurance or not-to begin an inquiry concerning a prescription that might help whenever they feel the need. One of our doctors will review their history and symptoms and make a decision on how to help them within hours. And this all happens conveniently, right in their own homes. We spent months developing an online system that is easy to use and puts patients in touch with a consulting physician expeditiously.

"In addition to the convenience, and what we believe are very affordable prices, our system protects patients' privacy. We're fully HIPAA compliant.

"But the most important concern to me when I started this business was that many, many medical issues go untreated, and we can improve that situation. Often, patients are unwilling to talk about personal issues like sexual problems. Especially if they are older and the doctor is very young, or if they don't have a strong relationship. Or patients may think some of their concerns, like reducing facial wrinkles, aren't important enough to bother their doctor. With us, they still 'see' a doctor, but doing it online is easier to handle."

Renown Rx has established a network of licensed physicians in all 50 states. Drugs are dispensed through 39 state-licensed pharmacies at present. The company will have pharmacies in all 50 states within months.

Renown Rx offers generic and name-brand drugs as well as an elite skincare line and other non-prescription offerings. The company has established partnerships with top-tier suppliers in the pharmaceutical and skincare industry that ensure all the products it offers are available for shipment as soon as a physician approves their use.

Golden Developing will continue to look for further partnerships and acquisition targets to expand the business.

For further information, contact:

Stavros Triant, CEO, Golden Developing Solutions, Inc.

stavros@goldendeveloping.com

We encourage our shareholders to follow our twitter account @OTC_DVLP

SOURCE: Golden Developing Solutions, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/692424/Golden-Developing-Solutions-Inc-DVLP-Launches-Renown-RX-Telemedicine-Subsidiary