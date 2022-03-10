The "E-Cigarette Market Report: France A Mature Market Dominated by Open System Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
France is one of the biggest and most developed vape markets in the world, with e-cigarettes having first appeared there in 2005. The report considers the shape of that market today, and how it looks set to develop further.
The report looks at the current and predicted future size of the market; how it has been affected by high tobacco taxation and official encouragement of tobacconists to switch towards vapour products; the still leading status of vape stores and vape store chains; trends and preferences in hardware and e-liquid; and the perceptions and expectations of vapers and retailers.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Market background
- Smoking rates
- Vape market
- Market size and vaping population
- Retail channels
- Hardware
- E-liquid
- Heated tobacco
- Future outlook
