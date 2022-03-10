The "E-Cigarette Market Report: France A Mature Market Dominated by Open System Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

France is one of the biggest and most developed vape markets in the world, with e-cigarettes having first appeared there in 2005. The report considers the shape of that market today, and how it looks set to develop further.

The report looks at the current and predicted future size of the market; how it has been affected by high tobacco taxation and official encouragement of tobacconists to switch towards vapour products; the still leading status of vape stores and vape store chains; trends and preferences in hardware and e-liquid; and the perceptions and expectations of vapers and retailers.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Market background

Smoking rates

Vape market

Market size and vaping population

Retail channels

Hardware

E-liquid

Heated tobacco

Future outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j628qm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005732/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900