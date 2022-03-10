Americans for Ben-Gurion University to Raise Emergency Funds for Ukrainian Students

Donations will support Ben-Gurion University of the Negev's initiative to welcome impacted students to its campuses

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / Americans for Ben-Gurion University (A4BGU) today announced it will be partnering with Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) to raise funds in the United States for Ukrainian students. The funds will support BGU's initiative to open its classrooms and dorms to students whose studies were cut short, and its labs to researchers whose work has been terminated, by the ongoing war in Ukraine. A4BGU is launching an emergency fund website to aid in ensuring that the Ukrainian student/scholar refugees will be able to continue their education.

A4BGU CEO Doug Seserman said, "The crisis in Ukraine is undeniably devastating. As families continue to be displaced and disruptions to all facets of life mount for people living in Ukraine, A4BGU is immensely proud of BGU for launching an emergency campaign to keep the hopes and dreams of students and scholars studying and performing research in Ukraine alive."

Seserman went on to say, "It's times like these when I am reminded how meaningful it is to partner with such a remarkable, inclusive University."

The University is offering scholarships, housing, and visa assistance to those affected by the ongoing crisis. To donate to the emergency fund, visit www.a4bgu.org/Ukraine.

ABOUT AMERICANS FOR BEN-GURION UNIVERSITY

Americans for Ben-Gurion University plays a vital role in maintaining David Ben-Gurion's vision of an "Oxford in the Negev." By supporting a world-class academic institution that not only nurtures the Negev, but also shares its expertise locally and globally, Americans for Ben-Gurion University engages a community of Americans who are committed to improving the world. The Americans for Ben-Gurion University movement supports a 21st century unifying vision for Israel by rallying around BGU's remarkable work and role as an apolitical beacon of light in the Negev desert.

