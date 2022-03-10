In response to current world events, AwareGO announces a quick and intensive cybersecurity training to help employees identify and prevent potential cyberattacks.

Security awareness training and human risk management company AwareGO today announces the immediate worldwide availability of a free 30-minute cybersecurity training course for up to 500 employees. This quick and intensive cybersecurity training will be available until March 31st, 2022, and is designed to quickly help organizations and their employees identify and prevent potential cyber attacks.

AwareGO is providing free training in response to the imminent global cyber threats stemming from current world events. "Right now, we are living in historic times, with conflict and turmoil. In such a situation, there are serious concerns about increased cyber attacks against institutions and enterprises, with the aim of causing disruptions, acquiring funds, and stealing valuable data," said Ari Jonsson, CEO of AwareGO. "Having technical measures in place, such as firewalls and encryption, is good, but it is simply not enough as 85% of all successful cyber break-ins are done by fooling people rather than machines. The truly critical component in any organization's cybersecurity toolbox is up-to-date and aware employees."

The majority of cybersecurity breaches are not full-blown attacks but rather cybercriminals looking for vulnerabilities they can exploit to gain access. For example, ransomware and phishing attacks are all about casting a wide net, as it only takes one employee taking the bait to let them in. Small and medium-sized businesses are also increasingly being targeted, as their security posture is generally less robust.

According to a recent study by Global Market Estimates, only 25% of organizations provide cyber security awareness training programs to employees. This is despite most security breaches being primarily due to human error. Awareness training reduces the cyber security risks of organizations by 70%, by ensuring employees correctly respond to incoming threats.

All organizations, regardless of size, industry and geography are at risk. AwareGO's free cybersecurity training course enables organizations to take a top-to-bottom look at their cybersecurity status and raise awareness among employees. The training also enforces key behaviors among employees, such as avoiding clicking on suspect links, not reusing passwords, and ensuring that software is up to date.

The free training program contains 14 hand-picked, relevant, one-minute micro-learning videos, as well as supplementary reading materials that focus on the most common methods that hackers use to trick people and gain access:

Phishing tactics and how to recognize phishing emails

Ransomware attacks and how to avoid them

Best practices on password handling, including multi-factor authentication and good password habits

Updating software from trusted sources and the dangers of extortion emails

Other cybersecurity vulnerabilities rely on human behavior on an individual level to work, such as software updates.

In a recent study by Verizon, it was estimated that 85% of all cybersecurity breaches are due to human error. A general lack of knowledge about best cybersecurity practices, such as reusing passwords, leaving mobile devices open, accessing unknown wireless networks, and falling for fake links, creates exploitable threat vectors. Offering security awareness training and making sure employees know of the increased risk of cyber attacks will maximize any organization's cyber resilience while minimizing risk.

AwareGO's security training is the recipient of many highly-acclaimed industry awards and recognitions including four Gold 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for the best training, awareness, and education; Gartner Representative Vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide; SC Awards Europe 2021 for Best Behaviour Analytics/Enterprise Threat Detection; Global InfoSec Awards 2021 for Cybersecurity Education for Enterprises; CyberTech100 2021 for world's top 100 most innovative CyberTech companies that every financial institution needs to know about in 2021.

Available through March 31, 2022, AwareGO's free cybersecurity training program is being offered to any organization worldwide for training of up to 500 employees. Once registered, organizations will receive immediate access to AwareGO's hand-picked training modules and can roll out the training program in a matter of minutes.

To register, visit https://www.awarego.com/materials/free-cybersecurity-training

