Delivering Good, a 501c(3) organization located in New York City with more than 35 years of experience providing people impacted by poverty, disaster, and other tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers has launched a campaign to raise funds to support relief efforts for those displaced by the conflict in Ukraine.

G-III, one of Delivering Good's long-standing partners, made the decision to divert the profits from their business in Russia to provide support to the Ukrainian people with an immediate donation that will be passed to Delivering Good's partner in Europe. The company has a long history of global corporate citizenship and is a strong supporter of Delivering Good's mission.

"Over our 36-year history, Delivering Good has developed the expertise to provide support for individuals and families in times of crisis. We know how to work with the right partners, to get the right supplies, to the right place when they are most needed and right now financial support is the most critical need for relief groups on the ground in Ukraine and surrounding areas." said Interim President CEO of Delivering Good, Gary Simmons.

Delivering Good has identified CIS Development Foundation, Inc. (CISDF), an American non- profit organization that works on the ground in Eastern Europe and Asia as a key partner to help ensure that resources reach those in the greatest need. 100% of funds raised through the campaign will be used to purchase items that are most needed by families and individuals seeking safety from the Ukrainian conflict.

According to Maria Bondarev, CISFD President, "CISDF has been working closely with organizations in Ukraine for more than 20 years bringing humanitarian aid to people in need. The current crisis, that has seen more than a million and a half people displaced, makes it more important than ever to help as much as we possibly can. We appreciate Delivering Good's partnership as we work to provide relief for the many people who need us right now."

We have received overwhelming support during the first week of our campaign and expect to receive additional gifts in the coming days and weeks. Delivering Good will continue to monitor the situation and will expand its services to provide additional support should a refugee population come to the US.

Donations to support displaced Ukrainians can be made at: https://give.delivering-good.org/UkraineRelief

Delivering Good is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers. Since 1985, Delivering Good has distributed over $2 billion of new clothing, home goods, toys, furniture, books and other consumer products through its network of more than 800 community partners, offering hope, dignity and self-esteem to at-risk children, families and individuals.

