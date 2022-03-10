ALT 5 Sigma, Inc.: ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Robert Lynch as Head of Research and Strategy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / ALT 5 Sigma Inc., a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for tokenization, trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and insured custodianship of digital instruments, announced today the appointment of Robert Lynch as Head of Research and Strategy.

Bob Lynch is an experienced financial market strategist, focusing on macro markets including currencies, interest rates, commodities and cryptocurrencies. He is trained and practiced in the analysis of economic developments, monetary and fiscal policy, political events and technical indicators in order to generate actionable investment solutions. Prior to joining ALT 5, Mr. Lynch provided advisory and consulting services to investment funds, corporations, family offices and high net worth investors. He previously worked for J.P. Morgan Private Bank as the Global Head of Foreign Exchange Strategy, where he set the firm's currency views, produced published research, and advised the bank's global network of advisors as well as clients. Prior to that Mr. Lynch worked at HSBC as the Head of Currency Strategy for the Americas and before that at BNP Paribas as a Senior Currency Strategist. Bob presents regularly at industry conferences and has appeared frequently in the financial press. He received his Bachelor's degree from Drexel University in Philadelphia, and lives with his family in New York City.

"As Head of Research and Strategy, Bob will lead and shape our content division to provide valuable and actionable information our clients need in their daily trading decisions as well as in their strategic planning" said Andre Beauchesne, ALT 5 Sigma Inc, President. "The knowledge and experience Bob brings to our team will also enhance and reaffirm our own strategy" further added Mr. Beauchesne.

"The continued growth and acceptance of cryptocurrencies and digital assets by institutions globally coupled with a great company like ALT 5 has really made the choice of joining their team easy" said Bob Lynch, Head of Research and Strategy at ALT 5 Sigma Inc. "ALT 5 has become a leader in bringing trading technology expected by institutions and completing the offering with reliable research and actional information will truly enhance and solidify ALT 5's leadership position" Further added Mr. Lynch.

About ALT 5 Sigma

ALT 5 Sigma is a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for the trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and insured custodianship of digital instruments. ALT 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency, and compliance. ALT 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5 Sigma's products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers. ALT 5's digital asset custodian services are secured by Fireblocks.

