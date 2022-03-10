ePlay Digital Inc: Klocked Announces Saint Patrick's Day Virtual Race in Dublin

Teleport to Dublin March 17 To Enjoy a 5k Run or Walk

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / ePlay Digital Inc . (CSE:EPY) (OTC PINK:EPYFF) (FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced that ePlay's award-winning Klocked app has released a Saint Patrick's Day 5k in Dublin, Ireland. Teleport directly to Dublin to enjoy the sites and sounds of the city on Saint Patrick's Day - even if you can't get anywhere near Dublin.

Registration is now open for the Klocked Saint Patrick's Day 5k. The 5k takes place on March 17, 2022. Participants can start at any time and see how the race transpired in replays and highlights. Race against participants from around the world, win sports NFT, climb the leaderboard, and collect your medal. The Saint Patrick's Day virtual 5k at Saint Patrick's Park heads through Trinity University and ends near Dublin's canals.

"Getting together at the start and finish lines of the Klocked Saint Patrick's Day 5k is going to be a lot of fun," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital and co-creator of Klocked. "Join Coach Kelly and Klocked participants for a virtual run never before."

Klocked participants will virtually drop into Dublin, Ireland in the Klocked World metaverse.

Klocked Saint Patrick's Day participants running anywhere in the world will receive:

awesome augmented reality unboxing experience

digital race t-shirt and race bib

augmented reality finisher's medal

race audio coaching guide

race landmark announcements

get added to division leaderboard

earn points to unlock special features

replays and highlights

spectator code to send to family and friends to watch the race

To register and obtain more information visit Klocked .

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game and sports metaverse creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including the award-winning augmented reality running app, Klocked.run , sports gaming app Fan Freak , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, 3D metaverse, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me

Klocked World - Sports Metaverse

Fan Freak Sports App

Further Information

Further details are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's profile on the CSE's website at www.thecse.com/

For further media information, or to set up an interview, please contact:

ePlay Digital Inc.

(310) 684-3857?

E-mail: info@eplaydigital.com

Website: www.eplaydigital.com

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE): Symbol EPY

Deutsche Boerse Xetra - Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Symbol 2NY2; WKN: A2AN4D; ISIN CA26885W1041

