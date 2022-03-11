On March 10, 2022, VOYAH, the high-end electric vehicle brand from Dongfeng Group, officially landed in Norway on the "cloud" side, with representatives from China Dongfeng Motor Industry Imp. Exp. Co., Ltd. and Norway's Electric Way signing a memorandum of cooperation. A follow-up will be offered to Norwegian customers to offer high-performance electric vehicle products and excellent service.

Ma Lei, CEO of Dongfeng Imp. Exp. Company, said in the signing ceremony, "Norway trip is VOYAH's overseas markets entry. In the future, we will focus on VOYAH products and platforms across a variety of European markets for customers."

Torje Aleksander Sulland, CEO of Electric Way Norway, said: "It's our pleasure to work with Dongfeng Motor, one of the largest automakers in China, to introduce VOYAH to Norway, the first stop in Europe. We're excited about showing Norwegians VOYAH FREE, a luxurious and comfortable premium electric car with good range and high level of equipment, intelligence and excellent performance to meet Norwegian' needs, definitely hit."

Norwegians own the highest electric vehicles proportion worldwide, making it the starting point for China's fastest-growing new energy vehicle brand. Dongfeng Motor Group has established a Europe exporting team, cooperating with various fields product, marketing, brand promotion, finance and after-sales to promote VOYAH overseas project, and will kick off Lantu's European journey here as Dongfeng Group's major investment.

VOYAH will open its first showroom in Klingenbergata, the center of Norway's capital Oslo, then proceed to open showrooms in other cities, where VOYAH to be displayed and ordered online. The first model, the VOYAH FREE, will be launched in Norway in June and delivered in the fourth quarter.

According to the plan, VOYAH will expand to European markets, gradually enhance product layouts, and improve product experience and user service, establish a "Chinese technology" label to grow the brand internationally.

