The world's leading live music experience creator is teaming up with Unity to bring an interactive and immersive experience to their global community

Unity (NYSE: U), the world's leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content, has announced a new partnership with the world's leading live music experience creator, Insomniac Events. With nearly 30 years of creating experiences based on community, self-expression and wonder, the Insomniac Events team has partnered with Unity to bring a brand new, persistent metaverse world to its fans community where they can gather and engage virtually for live music performances regardless of location.

This partnership will define a new standard of live entertainment by delivering the next evolution of the Insomniac experience in 2022, where everyone is immersed in non-stop music and play, and empowered to connect through self-expression, as dance culture expands from the physical world into the virtual world. With the vision and creativity of the world's leading live events company and Unity's groundbreaking technology, the Insomniac community can expect a powerfully interactive and engaging experience as both companies are set to create the next generation of live entertainment.

"Partnering with Insomniac Events is a fantastic opportunity for us here at Unity," said Peter Moore, Senior VP and General Manager, Sports Live Entertainment, Unity. "Pasquale and his team are revolutionary and always looking to expand their vision and bring extra value to their community. This partnership is the beginning of a long relationship that we believe will usher in a new level of interactive and immersive experiences within the world of live entertainment."

"It is an honor to be partnered with an incredible company like Unity on this new journey. Our vision is to create a social experience in which everyone is a Headliner where stories and music unite us in discovery, love and a true sense of belonging," said Pasquale Rotella, Founder and CEO, Insomniac Events. "Unity is helping us create a world's first experience for our community as we work together to deliver the next level of what the metaverse can be for entertainment and music."

Join Peter Moore, along with a special video message from Pasquale Rotella, at SXSW on March 13, 2022, where they will go into more detail about the partnership and what it means for Insomniac and the Live Entertainment industry.

Insomniac is the benchmark for Music Festivals, Culture and Community where it's about the show, the music, and the belonging. Being with friends or meeting new ones, live music experiences and freedom of expression are at the heart of Insomniac. By partnering with Unity, the Insomniac team looks forward to bringing even more content experiences to its community as well as increased access to artists, social opportunities, and so much more. Anywhere, Anytime, 24/7 entertainment, where all are welcome.

Unity is the world's leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers to artists, architects and automotive designers to filmmakers and more, use Unity to make their imaginations come to life. The Unity platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create and fully operate real-time 2D and 3D content for multiple platforms, including mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The content built on the Unity platform offers users a fundamentally more engaging and immersive experience than traditional static content, regardless of industry or purpose.

About Unity

Unity (NYSE: U) is the world's leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers to artists, architects, automotive designers, filmmakers, and others, use Unity to make their imaginations come to life. Unity is the foundation upon which the world's most powerful digital content is created. Specifically, Unity's platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. In the fourth quarter of 2021, Unity had, on average, 3.9 billion monthly active end users who consumed content created or operated with its solutions. The applications developed by these creators were downloaded, on average, five billion times per month in 2021. For more information, please visit www.unity.com.

About Insomniac Events

Insomniac produces some of the most innovative, immersive music festivals and events in the world. Enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting, pyrotechnics and sound design, large-scale art installations, theatrical performers and next-generation special effects, these events captivate the senses and inspire a unique level of fan interaction. The quality of the experience is the company's top priority.

Founded nearly 30 years ago, Insomniac produces 10,000 concerts, club nights and festivals for seven million attendees annually across the globe. The company's premier annual event, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, is the world's largest dance music festival and attracts more than 525,000 fans over three days.

The company was founded by Pasquale Rotella and has been based in Los Angeles since it was formed in 1993. In 2013, Insomniac entered into a partnership with global entertainment company Live Nation.

Keep up with Insomniac announcements and news on Insomniac.com, Facebook and Twitter.

