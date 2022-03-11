- (PLX AI) - Vestas has received a 32 MW order from Marhult Vind AB for the Marhult wind project in the Uppvidinge municipality outside Växjö, Sweden.
- • The order includes the supply and installation of seven V150-4.5 MW wind turbines, which are planned to be commissioned by the end of 2023
- • Deliveries at Marhult are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2023
- • Vestas has also secured a long-term Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for the project
