The overall retail industry in Europe is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% between 2020 and 2025 to reach EUR 4,371 bn.
This databook provides both the historic and forecast market data of total retail sales, and the food and grocery market in Europe. It illustrates the data with charts, graphs and tables summarizing the value, with category details in food and grocery sector.
The forecasts include the impact of COVID-19 on growth. The databook also reveals major retailers share in food and grocery sector with their price and market positioning in 2020.
Scope
- Food grocery continues to remain as the dominant sector in value terms
- Tobacco is the fastest growing category in the sector
- The mass market players accounts for 71.7% of sales in 2020
- Lidl dominates the sector with 4.1% market share in 2020
Reasons to Buy
- Gain a comprehensive view of the food and grocery market and forecasts to 2025
- Explore new opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand following the impact of COVID-19 on the retail market
- Investigate current and forecast trends in food and grocery sector to identify the opportunities offering the most potential
- Understand who the main competitors are in the sector and their price positioning
Key Topics Covered:
- The State of Retail
- Food and Grocery
- Definitions
- Methodology
Companies Mentioned
- Lidl
- Aldi
- Carrefour
- Tesco
- Edeka
- E.Leclerc
- Intermarche
- Spar
- Kaufland
- Mercadona
