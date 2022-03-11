The "Europe Food and Grocery Retailing Market Size, Category Analytics, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall retail industry in Europe is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% between 2020 and 2025 to reach EUR 4,371 bn.

This databook provides both the historic and forecast market data of total retail sales, and the food and grocery market in Europe. It illustrates the data with charts, graphs and tables summarizing the value, with category details in food and grocery sector.

The forecasts include the impact of COVID-19 on growth. The databook also reveals major retailers share in food and grocery sector with their price and market positioning in 2020.

Scope

Food grocery continues to remain as the dominant sector in value terms

Tobacco is the fastest growing category in the sector

The mass market players accounts for 71.7% of sales in 2020

Lidl dominates the sector with 4.1% market share in 2020

Reasons to Buy

Gain a comprehensive view of the food and grocery market and forecasts to 2025

Explore new opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand following the impact of COVID-19 on the retail market

Investigate current and forecast trends in food and grocery sector to identify the opportunities offering the most potential

Understand who the main competitors are in the sector and their price positioning

Key Topics Covered:

The State of Retail

Food and Grocery

Definitions

Methodology

Companies Mentioned

Lidl

Aldi

Carrefour

Tesco

Edeka

E.Leclerc

Intermarche

Spar

Kaufland

Mercadona

