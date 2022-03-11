The Chinese solar inverter manufacturer, which established its factory in India in 2018, has expanded the India fab capacity to 10GW/annum to serve different customer segments, including residential, commercial, industrial and utility-scale -- both locally and globally.From pv magazine India Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow recently inaugurated its expanded scale of manufacturing capacity in India. The company, which started manufacturing solar inverters in India in 2018, has scaled the India factory to 10GW/annum capacity as it looks to better the reach to its customers locally and globally ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...