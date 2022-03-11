- (PLX AI) - Aker Solutions gets substantial seven-year contract extension of an existing maintenance and modifications frame agreement with OKEA.
- • The agreement covers work on all installations offshore Norway operated by OKEA
- • Substantial contract worth between NOK 700 million and NOK 1.2 billion, according to AKSO
- • The agreement will be booked as order intake in the first quarter of 2022 in the Electrification, Maintenance and Modifications segment
