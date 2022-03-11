The "Latvia Defense Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Latvia Defense Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026, this report provides an overview of the Latvian defense market, outlining future programs and predicted expenditures.
Key future programs include the acquisition of Black Hawks, as well as purchases of Spike missiles and UGV's.
This report predicts future Latvian defense expenditures, and includes the likely affect of COVID-19 on the market.
Key Highlights
- The market entry strategy and regulations section outlines any issues with engaging with the Latvian defense market, and includes explanations of complex regulations.
- This report also identifies major players in the existing market, and gives an overview of the competitive landscape.
Scope
- Key sections include, political alliances and political threat perceptions as well as detailing market attractiveness and emerging opportunities.
- In particular this report identifies budgetary trends over the next 5 years to 2026, outlining predicted expenditure as well as expected costs.
- This report of part of our network of country research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Defense Budget Assessment
- Budgeting Process
- Defense Market Size Historical And Forecast
- Drivers Of Defense Expenditure
- Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation
- Military Doctrine And Security Environment
- Military Doctrine And Strategy
- Primary Threat Perception
- Secondary Threats
- External Threats
- Political And Strategic Alliances
- Market Entry Strategy And Regulations
- Procurement Policy And Process
- Market Regulations
- Key Challenges
- Major M&A, Financing and Partnerships of Latvia Defense Market
- Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities
- Market Attractiveness, 2021 20256
- Top Defense Segments By Value
- Import And Export Market Dynamics
- Import Market Dynamics
- Defense Platform Acquisitions
- Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value
- Black Hawks
- iMUGS
- Fleet Size
- Competitive Landscape
- Defense Companies Operating In Latvia
- Main Defense Companies
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Microsoft
- Gazprom
- Intel
- IBM
- HP
- SAP
- Lockheed Martin Corp
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
- Milrem
