Country Report: Lithuania Defense Market, this report provides an overview of the Lithuania defense market, outlining future programs and predicted expenditures.

Key future programs include the acquisition of Boxer Vehicles, as well as purchases of Black Hawks.

This report predicts future Lithuanian defense expenditures, and includes the likely affect of COVID-19 on the market.

Key Highlights

The market entry strategy and regulations section outlines any issues with engaging with the Lithuanian defense market, and includes explanations of complex regulations.

This report also identifies major players in the existing market, and gives an overview of the competitive landscape.

Scope

Key sections include, political alliances and political threat perceptions as well as detailing market attractiveness and emerging opportunities.

In particular this report identifies budgetary trends over the next 5 years to 2026, outlining predicted expenditure as well as expected costs.

This report of part of our network of country research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Defense Budget Assessment

Budgeting Process

Defense Market Size Historical And Forecast

Drivers Of Defense Expenditure

Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation

Military Doctrine And Security Environment

Military Doctrine And Strategy

Primary Threat Perception

Secondary Threats

External Threats

Political And Strategic Alliances

Market Entry Strategy And Regulations

Procurement Policy And Process

Market Regulations

Market Entry Route

Key Challenges

Major M&A, Financing and Partnerships of Lithuanian Defense Market

Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities

Market Attractiveness, 2021-20256

Top Defense Segments By Value

Import And Export Market Dynamics

Import Market Dynamics

Defense Platform Acquisitions

Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value

AMRAAM

Black Hawk

JLTV's

Fleet Size

Competitive Landscape

Defense Companies Operating In Lithuania

Main Defense Companies

Appendix

