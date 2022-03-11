Acarix AB: Acarix receives strategic order for the CADScorSystem in US

Press release (MAR)

Malmö, Sweden, March 11, 2022

Acarix receives strategic order for theCADScorSystemin US

Acarix today announces first order of the CADScorSystem in the US fromApex Heart and Vascular Center led by renowned cardiologist Dr. Anuj Shah. The CADScorSystem will used at the New Jersey-based APEX clinics for rapid AI-based diagnostics of patients with chest pain.

"I'm excited about bringing the CADScorSystem to our APEX clinics and evaluating the technology with our patients. This rapid-AI based technology can help improve the diagnosis of many patients experiencing chest pain and provide for rapid rule out of patients at low risk," comments Dr. Anuj Shah, MD, Cardiologist and Founder of Apex clinics.

"This is a significant milestone for Acarix in the US. We are excited and looking forward to seeing the value that the CADScorSystem will bring to Dr. Shah, his team and their patients," comments Helen Ljungdahl Round, President and CEO of Acarix.

Dr. Shah is a renowned cardiac and vascular specialist. He holds 7 board certifications including Interventional Cardiology, Internal Medicine, and Cardiovascular Medicine. He is the Founder and Director of Apex Heart and Vascular Care, a modern facility with comprehensive cardiac care and cutting-edge technologies, keeping the principles of evidenced-based care and compassion. His mission is to bring his Manhattan-based cardiovascular expertise, coupled with a dedicated family-based approach, to his patients in New Jersey.

For more information contact:

Helen Ljungdahl Round, CEO, phone +1 267 809 1225, email helen.round@acarix.com

This information is information that Acarix AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at the time stated by Acarix news distributor GlobeNewswire at the publication of this press release.

About Acarix:

Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid AI-based rule out of coronary artery disease (CAD). The CE approved and FDA DeNovo cleared Acarix CADScorSystem is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScorSystem calculates a patient-specific CAD-score non-invasively in less than 10 minutes and can help rule out more than one third of patients with at least 96% certainty (in a population with approx. 10% CAD prevalence). Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: ACARIX). Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121?576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit?www.acarix.com.

Attachment