A document compiled by three Italian renewables associations identifies with extreme precision the area that is allowed to be used for power generation in the two most common agrivoltaics configurations -- solar arrays with elevated solar modules and PV systems deployed between crop rows.Italian renewable energy associations ANIE Rinnovabili, Italia Solare and Elettricità Futura have released a joint position paper defining a series of standards for agrivoltaic projects. The document identifies with extreme precision the area that is allowed to be used for power generation in the two most common ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...