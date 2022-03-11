DJ Petrofac Limited: Update on full year results

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Update on full year results 11-March-2022 / 14:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release

11 March 2022

UPDATE ON FULL YEAR RESULTS

Pursuant to advanced-stage negotiations relating to the close-out of two historic EPC projects, Petrofac will write down approximately USUSD5-10 million of claims previously recognised in relation to those projects.

This will be reflected in the Full Year Results for 2021 which will be announced on 23rd March 2022, a week later than previously indicated.

Ends

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

Martin Robinson

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have approximately 8,500 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: PFC LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 Sequence No.: 148640 EQS News ID: 1300899 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1300899&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2022 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT)