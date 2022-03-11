Spanish engineering company Sener has developed a software that analyzes different combinations of panels, trackers or tables, inverters and storage systems, as well as construction costs, depending on the market situation at any given time and the client's preferences.From pv magazine Spain Spain-based Sener has launched the Oruga software, a new tool for solar power plant design on terrains with complex orography. "Oruga is the most advanced tool on the market for designing the most profitable photovoltaic plant on a given piece of land," said Arturo Basurto, innovation manager at Sener. "It ...

