Capital Gains Report: RLBD's Kidrin on Revs, M&A, and TPB

Capital Gains Report Interviews Real Brands (OTCQB:RLBD) CEO Thom Kidrin

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2022 / Capital Gains Report initiated a series of interviews with Real Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:RLBD) CEO Thom Kidrin. In the first discussion, Kidrin spoke about Real Brands' sales, potential acquisitions, and the company's relationship with Turning Point Brands (TPB) among several other topics.

INTERVIEW HIGHLIGHTS

On revenues- "We should have revenue guidance in Q2 or Q3"

"We should have revenue guidance in Q2 or Q3" Acquisitions in CBD Beverage space- "I am speaking to two beverage companies with distribution and production, the products include a non-alcoholic beer, CBD beer, and THC beer."

"I am speaking to two beverage companies with distribution and production, the products include a non-alcoholic beer, CBD beer, and THC beer." Kidrin's Experience- "I was a cofounder of Marimed, we started with a $10 million dollar market cap and took it to $1.5 billion."

"I was a cofounder of Marimed, we started with a $10 million dollar market cap and took it to $1.5 billion." On Large Cap Shareholder- "Turning Point Brands (TPB) is 23% equity shareholder, we supply CBD to them and are exploring other strategic avenues. I am in close communication with TPB's CEO."

SALES AND DISTRIBUTION

Real Brands just announced an international distribution deal. When asked about the marketing aspect, "They will work with celebrities local to their country, creating an awareness program."

One example of a product fitting a certain region Kidrin pointed out was in Hungary. "If there is one thing Hungary is famous for, it's the country's luxurious thermal baths, there will be an opportunity for distributors to affiliate our cosmetic, or as we call them 'cosmedic' brands to popular spas."

While the distribution news will take a bit to end up on RLBD's bottom line, we asked what RLBD's current sales project to be.

"Our focus has been on building our facility, which was slowed during COVID, however, finally it is up and running producing our base product."

Due to this delay, Kidrin said the company "Should have revenue guidance in Q2 or Q3 of this year."

The biggest win so far for the company in 2022 has been its uplisting to the OTC QB. "The focus has been on receiving the uplisting, so we can speak to bankers and raise capital to meet the marketing needs to grow our brands."

M&A POTENTIAL

"I am speaking to two beverage companies with distribution and production, the products include a non-alcoholic beer, CBD beer, and THC beer." Kidrin continued to say, "We have interest in either buying the brewery and distribution or the brands and distribution."

"We're also talking to significant principles from a leading new player in the beverage market with high nine-figure revenues about heading up a Real Brands beverage division if we make an acquisition."

Another major factor in Real Brands' M&A potential is its largest shareholder, Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB). The company is famous for ZigZag, Stokers, and BeechNut.



Kidrin noted, "Turning Point is 23% equity holder, we supply CBD to them and are exploring other strategic avenues. I am in close communication with TPB's CEO."

WHY RLBD?

We asked Kidrin why investors should consider RLBD as an investment.

"I was a cofounder of Marimed, we started with a $10 million dollar market cap and took it to $1.5 billion. I have experience navigating regulation in this particular space, and I know what it takes to succeed. Real Brands has all the right ingredients."

"We have unique formulations and unique products. We are not a CBD company, that's just an ingredient, we can separate anything at a molecular level."

"Our focus has always been using novel ingredients to solve major health problems such as opioid addiction. To that, we are willing to work with any technology that will get us to that goal. "

"We even have a Metaverse treatment coming soon…"

Stay tuned to Capital Gains Report for the next interview in our series spotlighting Thom Kidrin and Real Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RLBD).

