European Association for Electromobility (AVERE), Royal RAI Vereniging(RAI) and BIL Sweden welcome XPENG as a new member

XPENG, a leading smart electric vehicle and mobility technology company, today announced that it has joined three major European automobile associations, the European Association for Electromobility (AVERE), Royal RAI Vereniging RAI Association (RAI) and BIL Sweden, underlining the company's long-term commitment to developing the smart and greener mobility ecosystem in Europe.

Philippe Vangeel (left), Secretary-General of AVERE, and Jackie Qiang (right), Overseas Sales Director of XPENG, at XPENG Experience Store opened last week in Leidschendam, the Netherlands.

Leveraging its strong expertise in innovative technology and sustainable mobility, XPENG will bring valuable insights in the smart EV sector, contributing to the development and implementation of the European Commission's Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy.

"We appreciate the extraordinary commitment that Europe has made to carbon neutrality and sustainable mobility," said Leon He, Vice President of XPENG. "Our vision is to transform future mobility with technology. By consolidating our industry connections and actively engaging with the European automobile sector, we hope to accelerate the development of electrification, digitization and automation technologies for the auto sector. XPENG will continue to invest in innovations and is excited to work together with automobile stakeholders in Europe to achieve our shared vision: building a sustainable mobility ecosystem for the future."

AVERE is the leading European association that promotes electromobility and sustainable transport across Europe. It represents and advocates for electromobility on behalf of the industry, academia, and EV users at both EU and national levels.

"We at AVERE are delighted to welcome XPENG as a member as it continues to develop and invest in Europe," said Philippe Vangeel, Secretary-General of AVERE. "We look forward to engaging and working together with XPENG in shaping the future of smart and sustainable mobility."

The Royal RAI Vereniging represents the interests of enterprises in the mobility sector in the Netherlands, and plays an active role in facilitating the production and sales of vehicles and parts for its 700 members, who together supply all forms of road transportation.

Steven van Eijck, Chairman of the Royal RAI Vereniging, commented: "We are very happy to welcome XPENG as our new member. XPENG plays an important role in the rapidly growing market for electric mobility, particularly passenger cars in the world. This is essential as we transition towards a zero-emission mobility system to meet our environmental and climate goals. The Dutch passenger car market is leading the initiatives in Europe when it comes to electrification. It acts as a gateway to the European passenger car market and is therefore attractive for newcomers."

BIL Sweden is the Swedish industry organization for manufacturers and importers of cars, trucks and buses. The member companies together account for around 97 percent of new car sales in Sweden. The organization acknowledges that vehicles are a key player in the sustainable society focused on climate and environmental issues, safety and mobility development. BIL Sweden's vision for the year 2030: building long-term sustainable mobility and transportation solutions.

"BIL Sweden aims to work for a society that achieves its climate goals through developing long-term carbon-neutral strategies that promote energy efficiency and renewable energy vehicles. We believe that fossil fuels can be gradually phased out and replaced with renewable fuels and electrification as we improve energy efficiency. We are confident that companies like XPENG, which are focused on electric power, technology and innovation, are well positioned to contribute to this development. I am really looking forward to having them in BIL Sweden," said Mattias Bergman, CEO of BIL Sweden.

Earlier, XPENG announced the opening of its first European Experience Stores in Sweden and the Netherlands, and its partnership with Bilia and Emil Frey Nederland NV to build a first-class distribution, sales and service network in Sweden and the Netherlands, respectively.

The company is committed to Europe's carbon-neutral initiatives and is dedicated to building intelligent, sustainable and people-first mobility solutions. XPENG differentiates itself with its full-stack in-house Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technologies and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and electrification/electronic architecture, providing superior and safe mobility experience a growing base of customers.

