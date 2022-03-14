Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Heute im Visier: Halo Collective – Kaufrausch ist gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 Ticker-Symbol: 37C 
Tradegate
14.03.22
18:28 Uhr
14,115 Euro
+0,630
+4,67 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,87514,16022:45
13,94514,08021:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.03.2022 | 21:41
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program

London, March 14, 2022

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that, under the common share buy-back program currently in place, the Company has completed the transactions reported in aggregate as follows:

DateNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price
per share
including fees		Consideration
excluding fees		Consideration (*)
excluding fees
(€)(€)($)
March 4, 20221,000,00012.431412,431,400.0013,586,277.06
March 7, 2022500,00011.96635,983,150.006,518,641.93
Total1,500,000-18,414,550.0020,104,918.99

(*) All translations determined from Euro to US Dollar at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase.

As of March 14, 2022, the Company held 9,823,196 common shares, net of the common shares already delivered to fulfill its obligations arising from equity incentive plans.

Details of the transactions described in the table above, including the regulated markets where the purchases were made, are available on the Company's corporate website under the Buy-Back Program section at the following address: bit.ly/CNHI_Buyback

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its five core Brands: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and STEYR, supplying 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment delivering a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachments

  • 20220314_PR_CNH_Industrial_Buy_Back_periodic_report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1e0e804d-fc86-4b14-aa57-ef8d4350fa4c)
  • 20220314_CS_CNH_Industrial_Acquisto_Azioni_Proprie_informativa_periodica (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a4144901-606b-4d2e-b61d-877dc5f3a7cf)

CNH INDUSTRIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.