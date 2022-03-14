DJ CSG Unleashes Future-Proof Automation for VicTrack

CSG^(R) (NASDAQ: CSGS) is transforming the way companies engage with their customers by arming today's leading brands with future-ready, innovative solutions that drive extraordinary customer experiences. Recently VicTrack, the state-owned enterprise that manages public transport infrastructure in Victoria, Australia, deployed CSG's configure, price and quote (CPQ) and order management solution to support the digital transformation and automation of its telecommunications network. With CSG's industry-leading platform, VicTrack's existing network and processes now deliver more efficient and cost-effective solutions to their end transport, government and wholesale customers.

'VicTrack's focus is on broad transformation and CSG's ability to automate our systems and create faster more efficient solutions for our customers is a game-changer for our business,' said Bruce Moore, Executive General Manager, Telecommunications at VicTrack. 'We wanted a technology provider that had both local market experience and the proven expertise to handle the complexities of our project. CSG's flexibility and transparency created a highly collaborative environment that ultimately set our business up for immediate and long-term success.'

CSG technologies enable VicTrack to support the delivery of improved telecommunications solutions both now and into the future, across both public and enterprise applications.

Since implementing CSG's CPQ solution, VicTrack has: . Supported the development of a future-proof network: Anticipating the future needs of VicTrack'sbusiness, the high-capacity network is now ready for turnkey upgrades and increasing stakeholder demands. . Improved process speeds by 30%: Process and deployment times cut by nearly a third, allowing VicTrack tohave better visibility across its offerings and make strategic decisions on future services. . Sparked new revenue opportunities: VicTrack can wholesale excess capacity across its network to othercarriers to support them in providing services to the broader state of Victoria.

'By supporting critical rail operations, including ticketing, communications, signalling and video surveillance, the state of Victoria is providing services that keep the heart of the city, its people and businesses, moving,' said Ian Watterson, head of CSG's Asia-Pacific business. 'VicTrack's progressive approach to digitally transform its network and ensure it is highly efficient and modern is no easy feat. It's been a privilege to work alongside VicTrack on this journey as CSG continues to deliver disruptive innovation that meets the growing demands of the market to create a more future-ready world.'

Delivered as part of CSG Encompass, a SaaS, open, integrated and modular solution that reduces the complexity of multi-sided, B2B2X ecosystems, CSG's CPQ solution accelerates time to market with an end-to-end, open and interoperable design that is completely catalog-driven. For more information visit, www.csgi.com/capabilities/ revenue-and-customer-management/configure-price-quote-and-order/.

