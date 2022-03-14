Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2022) - Anacortes Mining Corp. (TSXV: XYZ) (OTCQB: XYZFF) ("Anacortes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Tres Cruces gold oxide project, has been filed on SEDAR and uploaded to the Company's website.

PEA Highlights* - Tres Cruces Oxide Project

Pre-Tax Net Present Value (NPV) at a 5% discount rate ("NPV 5%") of US$294.3 million.

After-Tax NPV 5% of US$165.9 million.

After-Tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 33.0%; 2.1 year payback

Initial CAPEX of US$125.2 million.

Average gold production of 68,000 ounces annually over an initial oxide life of mine (LOM) of 7 years. Peak gold production of 81,000 ounces in Year 2.

Average Daily Throughput: 5,800 tpd over LOM.

588,000 ounces of gold mined, and 478,000 ounces recovered over LOM.

Jim Currie, CEO of Anacortes, states, "We are very pleased to share the PEA for the Tres Cruces Project with our investors and the market. M3 has prepared a very solid and realistic analysis of the project, and the results indicate that the project is economically viable and should be advanced to the next development stage. While a gold price of US$1,700/oz was used for the economic analysis in the PEA, using the current spot price of approximately US$1,990/oz, the project shows a pre-tax and after-tax NPV 5% of US$403 million and US$230 million respectively, and a pre-tax and after-tax IRR of 61.5% and 41.3% respectively."

As stated in the Company's news release dated March 8, 2022, the PEA was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and presents an economic analysis of the potential viability of mining the Tres Cruces Oxide Gold Deposit through conventional open pit mining and heap leach processing for gold recovery to doré. The study was prepared by M3 Engineering and Technology of Tucson Arizona and Lima Peru, in cooperation with Nilsson Mine Services of Pitt Meadows, BC, Transmin Ltd., of Lima, Peru, Advantage Geoservices Ltd. of Osoyoos, BC, and Jeffrey Rowe of Surrey, BC.

PEA ASSUMPTIONS AND RESULTS Description Units

Net Present Value (NPV 5%) Pre-Tax US$ (million) $294.3 Net Present Value (NPV 5%) After-Tax US$ (million) $165.9 After-Tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR) % 33.0 Payback Period Years 2.1 LOM Cumulative Cash Flow US$ (million) $235.6 LOM All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) US$/oz $734* Pre-Production CAPEX US$ (million) $125.2 Sustaining CAPEX (LOM) US$ (million) $5.2 Mine Life Years 7 Average Processing Rate Tonnes/day 5,800 LOM Strip Ratio

2.89:1 Average Gold Recovery % 81.7 Average Annual Gold Production Oz/year 68,000 Total LOM Gold Production Ounces 481,000

*AISC incorrectly reported as $786/oz in March 8, 2022, news release.

Disclosure

The PEA results are summarized for purposes of this press release. Further details on the PEA and technical report are available on SEDAR and the Company's website.

The PEA is preliminary in nature and it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative to be used in an economic analysis except as allowed for by Canadian Securities Administrators NI 43-101 in PEA studies. There is no guarantee that the inferred mineral resources can be converted to Indicated or Measured mineral resources, and as such, there is no guarantee the project economics described in this report will be achieved.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and validated by James ("Jim") Currie, P. Eng., a qualified person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Currie is the President and CEO of Anacortes Mining Corp.

About Anacortes

Anacortes is a new growth-oriented gold company in the Americas, which owns a 100-per-cent interest in the Tres Cruces gold project located in Peru. Tres Cruces is one of the highest-grade oxide deposits globally and hosts oxide plus sulphide indicated resources of 2,474,000 oz at 1.65 g/t gold, inclusive of 630,000 oz of high-grade leachable gold at 1.28 g/t gold and inferred resources of 104,000 oz at 1.26 g/t gold. Anacortes is well capitalized and intends to aggressively advance Tres Cruces through feasibility and to production under a heap leach open-pit scenario. Additionally, Anacortes will continue to seek further growth opportunities in the Americas, with the goal of creating the next mid-tier multi asset gold producer.

