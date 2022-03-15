- (PLX AI) - Solvay to unlock value by exploring a separation into two independent publicly listed companies.
- • EssentialCo would comprise leading mono-technology businesses including Soda Ash, Peroxides, Silica and Coatis, which are reported as the Company's Chemicals segment, as well as the Special Chem business
- • These businesses generated approximately €4.1 bn in net sales in 2021
- • SpecialtyCo would comprise the Company's currently reported Materials segment, including its high-growth, high-margin Specialty Polymers, its high-performance Composites business, as well as the majority of its Solutions segment, including Novecare, Technology Solutions, Aroma Performance, and Oil & Gas
- • These businesses combined generated approximately €6.0 bn in net sales in 2021
