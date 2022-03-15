Anzeige
Halo-Kaufrausch reloaded? Heute ist das NASDAQ-Debüt von Akanda!
WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 
Frankfurt
15.03.22
08:05 Uhr
3,655 Euro
-0,010
-0,27 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.03.2022 | 08:05
Suominen Corporation: Suominen to implement an energy surcharge on all products in Europe

Suominen Corporation's press release on March 15, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EET

Suominen's energy costs have increased greatly during recent months and continue to rise, further intensified by the ongoing war in Ukraine. Suominen can no longer absorb the full extent of these unprecedented increases and hence will implement an energy surcharge on all its products in Europe with immediate effect.

"We understand circumstances are extremely challenging and we remain committed to serving our customers during this difficult period," says Markku Koivisto, SVP, Europe, Suominen.

Details of the surcharge will be communicated to customers via Suominen sales organization.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For further information, please contact: Markku Koivisto, SVP Europe, tel. +358 40 861 2852

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2021 were EUR 443.2 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
