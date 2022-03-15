The funds were taken from the country's National Recovery Plan in an effort to reduce energy dependence on Russia. A call to select eligible projects will be launched on March 22. Solar-plus-storage projects will also be entitled to participate.Czechia's Ministry of Industry and Trade has announced it has earmarked CZK4 billion ($177.1 million) to support PV projects not exceeding 1MW in size, through rebates. The funds were taken from the country's National Recovery Plan in an effort to reduce energy dependence on Russia, the government said in a statement. A call to select eligible projects ...

