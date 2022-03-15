Mobile Lads, Corp.: AVAIL SCIENTIFIC INC., Announces the Appointment of Head of Special Operations

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / AVAIL SCIENTIFIC INC. (OTC PINK:MOBO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Leonard as Head of Special Operations.

AVAIL welcomes Mr. Leonard's leadership and desire to see the company's vision of the development and use of new therapeutic treatments come to fruition.

Mr. Leonard will be engaging in research, educational initiatives, logistics and various other projects as required. He brings with him 20 years of experience in a combination of logistics, education, healthcare provision, and administration in London, Ontario and abroad. As well, Mr. Leonard has diverse experience in a number of operational areas which will help expedite AVAIL's product lines through the transition from concept to delivery.

AVAIL SCIENTIFIC INC has completed filing a Certificate of Amendment with Nevada State and is waiting for an updated symbol from FINRA.

