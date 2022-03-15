Heavily-indebted developer Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy has said it plans to use part of its anticipated $600 million windfall constructing 655MW of agrivoltaic and acquaculture-linked PV generation capacity.A state-driven bail-out of a Chinese renewables company could lead to 735MW of new solar generation capacity, including agrivoltaic and fishery-PV pilot projects. Solar, wind, and clean heat project developer Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy yesterday revealed the major transaction which prompted trading in its shares to be suspended from Monday last week until this morning. With the renewables ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...