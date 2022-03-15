

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Tuesday updated its financial guidance for first quarter 2022, based on current booking trends and the company's current outlook.



For the first quarter, the company now expects operating revenue compared with 2019 to decline 8 to 10 percent, up from the prior projection for a 10 to 15 percent decline.



Based on the current outlook, the company continues to expect a net loss in first quarter 2022 and continues to expect to be profitable for the remaining three quarters of this year, and for full year 2022.



The improvement in the Company's first quarter 2022 operating revenue guidance is primarily attributable to stronger than anticipated bookings and passenger yields, as well as a strong performance from the Company's loyalty program.



The airline also projects load factor at 75 to 80 percent and available seat miles (ASMs, or capacity) decline of 9 to 10 percent from 2019.



The Company has now seen improvements in revenue trends in March 2022 as COVID-19 cases trend downward, following the revenue headwinds the Company experienced in January and February 2022 due to softness in bookings and increased trip cancellations associated with the Omicron variant.



The Company continues to estimate full year 2022 capacity to be down approximately four percent compared with 2019, approximately four points lower than the Company's initial 2022 capacity plan communicated in December 2021.



The Company currently also expects its second quarter 2022 capacity to be down approximately seven percent compared with second quarter 2019, and currently estimates its second half 2022 capacity to be roughly flat compared with second half 2019.







