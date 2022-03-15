Japanese fintech start-up Sustainable Lab Inc., a pioneer in data science for sustainability, hereby announces that it has completed a Pre-A round led by JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

The capital will be used to hire more talents, improve "TERRAST ß", ESG/SDGs databank and accelerate overseas expansion to provide clients with high-valued experience and contribute to raising the level of sustainability in society.

The non-financial databank TERRAST ß visualizes a company's environmental and social contribution using AI and big data. 700 to 800 non-financial data items per company are collected and analyzed by AI. Based on the analysis, TERRAST visualizes the overall sustainability score with individual themes such as climate change, environmental management, diversity, and workers' rights. The system also enables users to view the raw data that make up the score, and to perform company comparison analysis in the same industry over time. Since December 2021, some of major Japanese financial institutions have already adopted the system. English version will be available from March 2022. TERRAST ß will evolve into a one-stop platform that enables information gathering and analysis to illuminate "good companies" on a cross-border basis.

Comments from Investors

Shozo Isaka Partner of JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

I am honored to invest in Sustainable Lab who is trying to measure and create new values to the society. As an ESG/SDGs oriented insider who studied Environmental engineering and Energy Policy during my undergrad and post grad, I will do my best to support Sustainable Lab!!

Kosuke Toji Principal of JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

Sustainable Lab is a company that develops a platform to realize a sustainable society by integrating and visualizing "socially" and "economically," good companies. We will create a sustainable society with Sustainable Lab team!

Comment from Renji Hirase, CEO

We have seen an increase in the number of people who agree with our business through numerous accelerators and awards we have received, especially in the past year. In this context, we are very pleased to have the support of JAFCO Group Co., Ltd., a long-established and largest venture capital firm that has been at the forefront of fostering innovation in Japan. As a professional of non-financial data science, we intend to use the funds raised to further evolve our business in line with our global expansion, and to enhance our human resources to support our growth. We look forward to your support and accompaniment as we strive to create a sustainable world through the power of data science.

About Sustainable Lab inc.

Sustainable Lab with a mission "creating a sustainable world by the power of data science", founded in 2019, is a big data professional team using AI to analyze non-financial and ESG/SDGs big data for illuminating social-good companies while creating solutions for Green Transformation (GX).

