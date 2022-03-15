Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Soeben Gamechanger-Ad-hoc II.: Komplette Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887715 ISIN: JP3389900006 Ticker-Symbol: JAF 
Tradegate
15.03.22
10:39 Uhr
14,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
JAFCO GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JAFCO GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,02014,38012:47
13,97014,27012:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JAFCO GROUP
JAFCO GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JAFCO GROUP CO LTD14,1000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.