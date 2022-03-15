Cuentas, Inc.: Cuentas Donates $20,000 to Smile Train as Part of a Social Impact Collaboration with Miss Universe

Miss Universe 2021, Andrea Meza and Miss Mexico 2021, Debora Hallal partnered with the mobile banking app and debit card provider Cuentas to enable the donation

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)(NASDAQ:CUENW) ("Cuentas"), a leading fintech provider of mobile banking and payment solutions has donated $20,000 to Smile Train as part of their social sponsorship with the Miss Universe Organization (MUO), Miss Universe 2021, Andrea Meza and Miss Mexico 2021, Debora Hallal.

Both titleholders and the Miss Universe Organization led a social media campaign in December around the 2021 show, to encourage followers to download the Cuentas mobile banking and payments app. For every download, Cuentas donated to the charity of MUO's choice. Smile Train, the nonprofit organization and charity providing corrective surgery for children with cleft lips and palates, is an important cause to and longstanding partner of the Miss Universe Organization. The campaign resulted in a $20,000 donation from Cuentas, which will fund many cleft surgeries.

"At Smile Train we are committed to ensuring that every single child has access to safe and quality cleft care. This generous donation will be life-changing for hundreds of cleft-affected people who will receive 100% free cleft lip and/or palate surgery and comprehensive cleft care," said Troy Reinhart, Senior Vice President, Smile Train International Development. "Thanks to Cuentas and the Miss Universe Organization for their partnership to raise not only funds, but awareness to help further Smile Train's vision of supporting the global cleft community."

"The Cuentas team is especially proud to contribute to Smile Train, knowing that each surgery makes such a significant and positive impact on children's lives," said Cuentas CEO Jeff Johnson. "We're grateful for the collaboration of the Miss Universe Organization, Ms. Andrea Meza and Ms. Debora Hallal in raising awareness to support this contribution."

"Smile Train has been a longstanding partner of the Miss Universe Organization," said Paula M. Shugart, President of the Miss Universe Organization. "We're thrilled to partner with Cuentas, Andrea and Debora, to continue to shed a light on all the amazing work Smile Train does, in Mexico and across the globe. Promoting causes and organizations like Smile Train is an important part of the foundation of our organization and we hope to continue to work with Cluster for Change to be able to support as many worthy causes as we can."

The program was facilitated by Cluster for Change, a social impact activation platform. "Working with a client like Cuentas, our partner the Miss Universe Organization and a non-profit like Smile Train is the perfect storm for what social impact media should be," said Cluster for Change Founder/CEO C.R. Celona. "Brands and creators get the lift in engagement; causes get the opportunity to do the work and consumers are the glue that keeps it all together."

Available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store, the Cuentas App is the convenient mobile banking app that gives consumers access to their money, their way. Cuentas cardholders can send money to other Cuentas cardholders with no fee, access exclusive cardholder discounts and get access to their money up to two days faster when they directly deposit their wages or government benefit checks.

Anyone 18 or older can download the Cuentas app and apply for a card. There is no credit check, background check, or bank account required, and cardholders can register with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) or a social security number (SSN) and the matri´cula consular is also accepted as a secondary form of identification. It's easy to load money to get started, learn more at https://cuentas.com.

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN & CUENW) is a fintech e-banking and e-commerce service provider with proprietary technology that delivers digital financial services to the underbanked and un-banked Hispanic, Latino and immigrant populations including mobile and online banking, prepaid debit, ACH and mobile deposits, cash remittance, peer to peer money transferring, and other services. The Cuentas General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Card includes a digital wallet, discounts for purchases at major physical and online retailers, rewards, and the ability to purchase digital content. For more information, visit https://cuentas.com.

About The Miss Universe Organization

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is a global community that empowers women to realize their goals through experiences that build self-confidence and create opportunities for success. MISS UNIVERSE® programs provide the 10,000 women who participate annually an international platform to affect positive change through influential humanitarian and professional efforts. The contestants and titleholders are leaders and role models in their communities, develop personal and professional goals, and inspire others to do the same. The Miss Universe Organization is an IMG company. To learn more, visit www.missuniverse.com.

About Cluster for Change

Cluster, a social impact app and impact creator agency, places brands at the center of cause-based marketing campaigns. We turn words into action by co-hosting actual events with brands that give back. All of this works together to create higher brand affinity with measurable engagement for brands. Cluster also has a venture studio supporting or building sustainable brands for a generation hungry for change. A better tomorrow starts with hello. Find Cluster online:

Website: ClusterForChange.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearecluster

Instagram: instagram.com/clusterforchange

