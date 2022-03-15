The Malta Poker Festival is one of the biggest events on the poker calendar and the good news is that you can win a seat at the table and play for your share of the guaranteed €300,000 prize pot with Juicy Stakes Casino Poker.

Juicy Stakes is running a series of satellites from today and for those that can defeat the competition at the final on 20 March, an incredible prize package awaits. The Malta Poker Festival prize package is worth more than $2,500 and includes:

Buy-in to the MPF Main Event, Day1C, April 29

5-night stay for two in a luxury room at the Hilton 5* Malta Resort

Tickets for the exclusive MPF VIP Player Party

Daily dinner buffet at the Portomaso Casino

$500 to help with travel expenses

Juicy Stakes Poker gear

Here is a full breakdown of the satellites taking place between now and the main event:

Malta Poker Festival €300,000 GTD Step 1&2

«Running several times per day from today until 20 March»

Visit the tournament lobby for more information.

Malta Poker Festival €300,000 GTD Satellite Final

«1x Malta Poker Festival €300,000 GTD package guaranteed»

Buy in: $100+ $10 fee

Sunday, 20 March at 1:00pm EDT (6:00pm CEST)

The poker action does not stop there with Juicy Stakes running its legendary $10,000 GTD Sunday Sundowner tournament indefinitely. The tournament now comes in three formats Deepstack, Progressive Bounty and Big Bounty to keep players entertained.

Of course, each Sunday there is a massive $10,000 guaranteed to play for with satellites and Sit Go's available throughout the week. Full tournament details are below:

The Sunday Sundowner $10,000 GTD

Texas Hold'em NL, re-entry

Sundays

Starting Time: 4:15pm EST

Buy-in: $110+ $15 fee

10K starting stack, 15 min blind levels

Juicy Stakes not only provides the best poker experience in the world, it also has a comprehensive online casino stocked with hundreds of slots and table games. It also offers some of the most generous casino bonuses in the business.

This includes its Casino Spins Special promotion where players can unlock up to 110 Free Games on popular Betsoft slots including Jungle Stripes and Gold Tiger Ascent.

The promotion runs from today until 21 March so make sure you don't miss out!

