- (PLX AI) - Oracle Expiration Date of Tender Offer for Cerner Corporation Shares Extended to April 13.
- • Oracle offer was previously scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, Eastern Time, at the end of the day on March 16
- • The tender offer was extended to allow additional time for the satisfaction of the remaining conditions to the tender offer
- • American Stock Transfer & Trust Company LLC, the depositary for the tender offer, has indicated that as of 12:00 midnight, Eastern Time, at the end of the day on March 14, 2022, approximately 25,587,409 Shares had been validly tendered into and not validly withdrawn from the tender offer, representing approximately 10.1% of the outstanding Shares
