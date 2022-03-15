Rx SeedCoin: International Parachute Duo Teams Up With New Compassion Crypto To Give Back, Globally

FORT WASHINGTON, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / RxSeedCoin.io (currency currently trading on BitMart.com and BabySwap, with the symbol WSOW) is an advanced blockchain technology business giving back to humanity while providing solutions for global issues like homelessness and sustainable energy. Today RXSeedCoin announced that Jamie Leibert and Sandra Zinovyev, the dynamic duo who are the stars of the popular Captain Manicorn show joined the RxSeedCoin.io team to promote compassion, love and use of WSOW to better impact the lives of others while on their tour around the globe.

"We are taking our project global with the addition of the Captain Manicorn team to our project and we couldn't be more excited!" says Jeff Richfield, a founding member of RxSeedCoin.io.

Captain Manicorn follows the adventures of a couple pursuing the seemingly impossible dream of being the first man and woman to fly a parachute to every country on the planet. Jamie and Sandra were immediately drawn to the mission of RxSeedCoin.io when they saw the roadmap by strategic partner Solar Integrated Roofing Corp (OTC: SIRC), who introduced the team to the budding cryptocurrency.

"We are traveling the world and interacting with people from all walks of life and all different backgrounds. Our show and our interactions with people are meant to inspire and uplift people," says Jamie. "In a world full of challenges, we do our best to bring light to people, and we believe that our relationship with RxSeedCoin will help supercharge our efforts by helping us to provide tangible support to some of the people that we meet in our travels."

"Our relationship with RxSeedCoin adds a new dimension to our show, where we can engage with people and in some cases do something tangible to help others besides what we are already doing in our show." says Sandra Zinovyev known as the Ladycorn of the show, "It's not always possible for us to carry relief supplies or other material with us when we are traveling, but we can leverage the team at RxSeedCoin and in some cases use the WSOW coin itself to help people that we meet, even if it's in a small way."

"Jamie and Sandra are our first international ambassadors that are traveling the world and sharing our mission while inspiring people and expanding our international community it's going to be really fun and impactful with those two!" says David Miller, a founder of RxSeedCoin.io. "We are excited to partner with Jamie and Sandra to give insight on the needs of the people in the countries where they travel. It's a great union; together, we can touch a lot of lives!!"

RxSeedCoin.io is a for-profit blockchain solution incubator with projects in the clean energy sector that has committed a third of its resources to help provide solutions for global issues including hunger, homelessness, health, and the provision of clean energy solutions, as well as disaster relief and temporary emergency housing.

As part of RXSeedCoin's ongoing mission to love and support humanity, entering into the industry of assisting those who need it the most. WSOW can be purchased on BitMart.com. Special NFTs to support disaster relief are currently for sale on RXSeedCoin.io.

For more information, contact: 307-222-9867 or email media@sowcommunity.com or visit the company's website at RxSeedCoin.io.

