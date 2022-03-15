The Artlist Women Creator Fund will support rising women creators through mentorship opportunities and financial grants

Artlist (www.artlist.io), the creative technology company with over 900,000 digital assets available to license and innovative editing software offerings, announces the opening of the Artlist Women Creator Fund. Created in partnership with Zhiyun and Nanlite, the fund will provide the basis for a new women-focused creative grant program in tandem with International Women's Day.

From March 3 until March 22, women creators are invited to submit a plan for a video project they would like to realize. Three winning projects will receive nearly $15,000 worth of filmmaking gear, cash grants, and Artlist subscriptions to make their idea come to life. Artlist will also partner each of the three grant recipients with one of three professional mentors.

The Artlist Women Creator Fund is the latest expansion of Artlist's company-led initiatives that prioritizes equal opportunity and the education of emerging creators. Since its founding, Artlist has supported creators of all kinds by making its professional-grade tools and products accessible to all users. With creators forming the backbone of Artlist, providing them with meaningful support is part and parcel of Artlist's mission.

Artlist has tapped three hugely popular women creatives who are defining the moment to act as mentors to the three contest winners. Kelsey Brannan, better known as Premiere Gal, is a respected creative director and videographer with over 370k subscribers to her video production tutorial channel on YouTube. Cache Bunny is a VFX artist and director known for her dizzying video editing in advertisements for the likes of Microsoft, Adobe, and Virgin. Karen X. Cheng is a creative director and social videographer with over 500 million views tapped by Apple, Snapchat, and Netflix to create viral social videos. Winners will have one-on-one sessions with the mentors to advise on and support the winning projects.

"I am so proud to be part of this project with Artlist! Supporting fellow female creatives is an important and necessary action that every creator should take to help balance the scales. I can't wait to see what amazing things these creators have in store," says Cache Bunny.

"I'm excited to partner up with Artlist as a mentor," says Kelsey Brannan, the creator of the Premiere Gal YouTube channel. "I know that Artlist has been a great resource for me as a creator and a video editor when it comes to sound effects and music, so this is a great opportunity."

"The creator economy is uniquely suited to be an inclusive and gender-balanced industry, as it should be. With this creator fund program, we're throwing our support behind women creators and, by extension, a more inclusive creative future," says Ira Belsky, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Artlist. "Our mentors are three of the most respected and viewed creators in the game, regardless of their gender. Having professionals of this caliber personally advise on a project is a huge opportunity for the next generation of women creators. We're proud to invest so directly in the next phase of the creator economy and the people who will make it possible."

Artlist will announce grant recipients in April, and finished projects will be featured across Artlist's site and social media channels. With this grant, Artlist hopes to provide serious promotion and real material and financial support to the most promising up-and-coming women creators, wherever in the world they happen to be and whatever their style.

Find out more: www.empowercreativity.io

About Artlist:

Artlist is a leading creative technology company offering content creators powerful video and image editing software, and over 900,000 professional digital assets under a revolutionary, global license.

In its mission to empower people to tell stories through video, Artlist offers four products: Artlist.io (music and SFX), Artgrid.io (stock footage), MotionArray.com (templates and plugin marketplace), and FXhome (video and image editing software). It's quickly becoming the ultimate 360-degree solution for content creators. Founded in 2016 and recognized as a top startup by LinkedIn and WIRED, Artlist counts Google, Apple, Nike, Samsung, Netflix, and more among its 16 million clients.

