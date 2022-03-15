Ultivue, Inc. an industry leader in multiplexing tools and novel image analysis solutions for tissue biomarker studies, and Sirona Dx, a technical contract research organization (CRO), providing advanced, single cell proteomics and genomics services to accelerate the pace of immunotherapy and targeted therapy development, announced a co-marketing agreement to deliver tissue-based spatial multiplexed immunophenotyping solutions for translational research groups and Biopharma.

Ultivue, a leader in advancing precision medicine solutions by accelerating tissue biomarker discovery and validation, develops unique solutions for use in both multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) imaging and spatial phenomics. Its proprietary InSituPlex technology, designed for fast and comprehensive exploration of biologically relevant targets, up to 12-plex, with same slide-H&E analysis in precious tissue samples combines the power of computational pathology spatial biology to guide translational science in immuno-oncology. "Our InSituPlex technology offers valuable profiling of the tissue and expands the depth of information possible from a single section that is complementary to the high-parameter capabilities offered by Sirona Dx. We believe this joint offering will now provide researchers a seamless workflow enabling a far more efficient biomarker discovery and drug development process." said Mark Rees, Ph.D. Vice President Corporate Development at Ultivue.

Sirona Dx are original pioneers of spatial biology, having launched ultra-high parameter, multiplexed imaging services to Biopharma in 2018. Their technology agnostic, full service, spatial biology suite, contributed to their selection as a Top 10 CRO of 2021 by Medhealth Outlook.

"We are delighted to announce this partnership with Ultivue" said Andrew Brown, Ph.D. Chief Commercial Officer at Sirona Dx. "Since 2018, clients have relied on our leading expertise to develop and implement customized, high performance multiplexed imaging panels of up to 40 markers. Having cast a wide net to identify the most informative tissue biomarker signatures, we can now harness Ultivue's powerful InSituPlex technology to rapidly develop, robustly validated mid-plex panels of up to 12 markers enabling our clients to accelerate their drug development programs with transformative biomarker capabilities.

About Sirona Dx

Sirona Dx is a technical CRO, founded to accelerate the pace of immunotherapy and targeted therapy development. Bridging silos between diagnostics manufacturers and translational clinical research our laboratory offers specialized high complexity, single cell proteomics and genomics services supporting pharmaceutical companies with their drug discovery and development programs. Learn more at Sironadx.com.

About Ultivue

Ultivue provides researchers and scientists in translational medicine with multiplex biomarker assays for tissue phenotyping and digital pathology. Its proprietary InSituPlex technology enables advanced exploration and interrogation of tissue samples for precision medicine research. These highly customizable solutions coupled with our scientific consultative approach strengthen and accelerate biomarker discovery and drug development programs. Learn more at Ultivue.com.

