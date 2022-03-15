SCOR Investment Partners expands its sustainable investment offering, launching an environmentally and socially focused senior infrastructure debt fund









SCOR Investment Partners expands its sustainableinvestment offering,launching

an environmentallyand sociallyfocused senior infrastructure debt fund











SCOR Investment Partners announces the launch of SCOR Infrastructure Loans IV, the fourth vintage of its senior secured infrastructure debt strategies, in line with its commitment to being a sustainable investor and positively impacting the real economy.







Classified as Article 9 under the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) and granted the LuxFLAG Environment Applicant label status, the fund will invest in projects with a positive environmental or social contribution. SCOR Investment Partners' infrastructure team has been embedding sustainability into its strategies since 2013 and 100% of its senior debt investments are directed to ESG positive assets.







SCOR Infrastructure Loans IV, available to institutional investors, has secured an investment commitment of EUR 150 million from SCOR, the company's anchor investor, and has a target fund size of between EUR 750 million and EUR 1 billion.







SCOR Infrastructure Loans IV has already invested in five diversified infrastructure projects in fiber networks, data centers, and the transportation sector for a combined value close to EUR 100 million. These initial investments, combined with a rich upcoming pipeline of opportunities, provide investors in the fund with a fast ramp up period.







With EUR 1.6 billion of investments completed across 57 infrastructure debt transactions since 2013, SCOR Investment Partners' infrastructure team, led by Paola Basentini, has been a pioneer in offshore wind, fiber networks, and sustainable datacenters investing. The team focuses on building well-diversified portfolios constructed around the key drivers in the infrastructure market in Europe, namely projects relating to the energy transition and the digitalization of the economy.











Fabrice Rossary, CEO of SCOR Investment Partners, commented: "This fourth generation of our senior infrastructure debt strategies, which focuses on projects with a positive environment or social impact, reinforces our positioning as a sustainable investor. To deploy this new fund, our infrastructure team builds on its proven sourcing ability and strong track record. By design, the investment strategy naturally adapts to inflationary environments and interest rate hikes, and is particularly suited to volatile and uncertain market conditions."











About SCOR Investment Partners

Financing the sustainable development of societies, together.







SCOR Investment Partners is the asset management company of the SCOR Group. Created in 2008 and accredited by the Autorité des Marches financiers, the French financial market regulatory body, in May 2009 (no. GP09000006), SCOR Investment Partners has more than 80 employees and is structured around six management desks: Fixed Income, Corporate Loans, Infrastructure Loans, Real Estate, Insurance-Linked Securities and Fund Selection. Since 2012, SCOR Investment Partners has given institutional investors access to some of the investment strategies developed for the SCOR Group. Assets managed for outside investors totaled EUR 5.5 billion as of December 31, 2021. As of that same date, SCOR Investment Partners had total assets under management of EUR 17.6 billion (including SCOR Investment Partners UK Ltd's AUM and undrawn commitments).







Visit the SCOR Investment Partners website at: www.scor-ip.com (http://www.scor-ip.com)







