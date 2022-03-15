Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR), a leading capital markets communications platform, announces its participation in upcoming investor events including fireside chat and investor conferences.

March 29th, 2022: Canaccord Genuity Tech 2022, Themes in a Stock Picker's Market

Darrell Heaps, Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a virtual Fireside Chat at Canaccord Genuity Tech 2022: Themes in a Stock Picker's Market event. Darrell will be speaking on the Spending to be a Category Killer Growth vs. Profitability panel at 9:00 am ET. Those interested in attending please register with Canaccord Genuity, via their Registration Link.

March 28-30th, 2022: Maxim 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

Darrell Heaps, Chief Executive Officer and Ryan Levenberg, Chief Financial Officer will host a virtual presentation and investor meetings on March 29th at the M-Vest Virtual Conference Series: 2022 Virtual Growth Conference. Those interested in attending can register here. The presentation will be available following the event at https://m-vest.com/events/2022-virtual-growth-conference/p/qfor.

April 7th, 2022: Credit Suisse The Investor Landscape Hidden Gems Conference

Q4 Inc. will be participating in the Credit Suisse Hidden Gems conference, April 7th in New York. The event will include in person investor meetings and panel discussions. We look forward to seeing investors in person. Following the event, a copy of the presentation will be on Q4's Investor website at https://investors.q4inc.com/.

About Q4 Inc

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets CRM, shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to more than 2,600 public companies globally including many of the most respected brands in the world. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at q4inc.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Sara Pearson, ir@q4inc.com

Media Inquiries:

Karen Greene, media@q4inc.com